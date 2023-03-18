For Immediate Release

New Mexico Senate Floor Wrap for March 17, 2023

The New Mexico Senate convened for three floor sessions on Friday, March 17, 2023 and in the early hours of Saturday, March 18, 2023. Highlights of the last full day of legislative action include:

Senate Approves Comprehensive Tax Package

After a late-night approval by the bipartisan House & Senate Conference Committee to adopt a set of amendments to House Bill 547, the comprehensive tax package, the full Senate voted to accept the new amendments on a bipartisan vote of 33-9. The package includes an increase to the Child Income Tax Credit, Income Tax Rebates for all 2021 tax filers, a GRT reduction, changes to the Film Tax Credit meant to boost production and incentivize rural projects, and other tax changes. If the House also votes to adopt the same changes before sine die the bill will be considered passed and head to the governor’s desk.

Veteran Tax Exemption Ballot Measures Head to Voters

This afternoon the Senate considered two resolutions to place two ballot measures on the next general election ballot. The question posed through House Joint Resolution 5 pertains to whether to exempt disabled veterans with less than a 100 percent disability rating from property tax, in proportion to the disability rating a veteran has received. Through House Joint Resolution 6, voters will decide whether to increase the property tax exemption for honorably discharged members of the armed forces and their widow or widower from $4,000 to $10,000.

Mental Health Parity Legislation Heads to Governor

On a bipartisan vote of 52-13, the New Mexico House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 273 sponsored by Senator Martin Hickey (D – Albuquerque). Senate Bill 273 directs health insurance companies to systematically raise reimbursement rates for behavioral health providers and substance use disorder services to be on par with those for medical, surgical, and ambulatory care. Additionally, Senate Bill 273 mandates all health insurance plans to cover couples, marriage, and family therapy without requiring prior authorization or diagnosis.

“Rare is the family that doesn’t experience the ferocity of Substance Use Disorders firsthand and unfortunately, there are still too many barriers keeping New Mexicans from seeking the care they need,” said Senator Martin Hickey (D – Albuquerque). “Senate Bill 273 stops New Mexico’s short-sighted treatment for behavioral health and Substance Use Disorders and provides for a reimbursement framework which will encourage behavioral health providers to come to New Mexico, and stay in New Mexico.”

Second Chance Measure Signed into Law

Following Governor Lujan’s signing of Senate Bill 64 into law, New Mexico is now the 27th state in the nation to outlaw sentencing juveniles to life without parole. Bill sponsor Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D – Albuquerque) released the following statement:

“With the elimination of juvenile life without parole sentencing, New Mexico is once again shining a light on the power of redemption through compassionate accountability. This law was years in the making, and I will always be grateful to the families, victims, and those affected by juvenile life without parole sentencing who opened their hearts and shared their truth. Today the Governor stood for hope and the possibility of redemption for all youth.”

Radioactive Waste and Material Safety Bill Passes House

Senate Bill 53, an emergency piece of legislation sponsored by Senator Jeff Steinborn (D – Las Cruces), passed the House today on a vote of 35-28 and was signed into law this evening. Senate Bill 53 mandates approval from the state’s Radioactive Waste Consultation Task Force prior to the storage or transport of radioactive waste or materials in New Mexico. After Governor Lujan Grisham’s signing of Senate Bill 43, Senator Steinborn said the following:

“After years of fighting against New Mexico once again becoming a sacrifice zone of nuclear waste, we have prevailed.”

Long-Term Economic Stability Measure Signed Into Law

Today, Governor Lujan Michelle Grisham signed into law a measure to invest excess oil and gas revenues to the Severance Tax Permanent Fund. Senate Bill 26 sponsor Bobby Gonzales (D – Taos) issued the following statement:

“Even though current oil and gas revenues are high in New Mexico, our state economists predict that they will start declining in the next 8 to 12 years. Senate Bill 26 is a critical course correction that invests in New Mexico’s long-term financial stability while not compromising on budget priorities or our commitments through the Early Childhood Trust Fund. This investment now helps New Mexico offset these projected future declines, and I thank Governor Lujan Grisham for her partnership throughout the process.”

Sponsors of Senate Bill 13 Celebrate House Passage

The Reproductive & Gender-Affirming Health Care Protection Act passed the New Mexico House of Representatives on a vote of 26-16. Senate Bill 13 is legislation designed to prevent discrimination related to abortion and gender-affirming care, protect the privacy of patients and providers, and ensure no one is criminalized for safe and legal health care. Many of these provisions are already in effect by executive order, and this legislation codifies these practices and guidelines into law.

“Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that struck down half a century of precedent, it is our duty as legislators to protect and defend access to safe and legal reproductive and gender-affirming care,” said Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D – Albuquerque). “With Senate Bill 13, my colleagues and I are making clear New Mexico has zero interest in aiding and abetting other states in their discrimination against anyone seeking protected health care services.”

“Last year the Supreme Court plunged the entire nation into unchartered territory by striking down Roe v. Wade. This unprecedented move emboldened a torrent of legislative attacks in state policymaking against bodily autonomy. With the tireless efforts by advocates, legislators, and communities statewide, New Mexico will remain a beacon of dignity and liberty throughout the United States,” said Senator Linda Lopez (D – Albuquerque).

The Senate concurred on House amendments to the following:

SB084 — PROBATION & PAROLE VIOLATION CHANGES

SB210 — NAT’L GUARD DEATH BENEFITS ACT

SB309 — CAPITAL OUTLAY REAUTHORIZATIONS

SB050 — RIGHT TO REPAIR ACT

SB337 — WATER SECURITY PLANNING ACT

Key Senate legislation passed by the House:

SB368 — LAW ENFORCEMENT BODY CAM EXCEPTIONS

SB423 — NMFA OPERATING CAPITAL

SB017 — DENTAL INSURANCE CHANGES

SB273 — HEALTH INSURANCE MENTAL HEALTH COVERAGE

SB491 — HEALTH PREMIUM TAX FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT

SB181 — OPIOID ANTAGONIST WARNING REQUIREMENTS

SB019 — LAW ENFORCEMENT & PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMM

SB426 — ATTORNEY GENERAL CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION

Additional legislation passed on the Senate Floor today:

SB503 — BEHAVIORAL HEALTH FACILITY NOTICE

SB452 — BROADBAND CHANGES

HB512 — PUBLIC PROPERTY SALES & COUNTIES

HB179 — FILING OF LIENS WITH PROPERTY OWNER

HB079 — 3-YEAR INSURANCE PREMIUM RATE HEARINGS

HB366 — ADDITIONAL DISABLED VETERAN LICENSE PLATES

HB141 — CONCERNS OF POLICE SURVIVORS LICENSE PLATE

HB360 — NATIONAL FFA LICENSE PLATE SUPPORT

HB240 — ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH LICENSE PLATES

HB287 — DRIVER SAFETY AWARENESS LICENSE PLATES

HB363 — SMOKEY BEAR LICENSE PLATE

HB139 — ELIMINATING COURT FEES

HB364 — ALCOHOL DELIVERY, LICENSES & AD MONEY

HB424 — APPRENTICESHIP COUNCIL APPOINTIVE AUTHORITY

HB379 — CURRY COUNTY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH FACILITY

HB395 — DEV. DISABILITY SUPPORT PROVIDER EMPLOYEES

HB040 — NONTRADITIONAL COMMUNICATION REGISTRY

HB345 — FIREFIGHTER RECRUITMENT

HB228 — IMPROVEMENT SPECIAL ASSESSMENT ACT

HB255 — EMPLOYEE LEASING BENEFIT PLANS

HB165 — UNIFORM UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACT

HB181 — NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFIED PROGRAM UNITS

HB471 — ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE & OTHER DEMENTIA COUNCIL

HB462 — NUISANCE PENALTIES & PROCEDURES

HB073 — BIOMARKER TESTING INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS

HB262 — TRANSFER CONNECT NM GRANT PROGRAM

HB116 — ACTIVE DUTY NAT’L GUARD AS STATE EMPLOYEES

HB062 — LIMIT CAR SALE LOCATIONS & SELLERS

