St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI 1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4002129
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/18/2023 at 0039 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rt 5, Waterford, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: James Jefferson
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/18/2023, at 0039 hours Troopers with the St. Johnsbury VSP Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Rt 5, Waterford, during which the operator was identified as James Jefferson of Barnet, VT. While speaking with Jefferson Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Jefferson was screened for suspicion of DUI, at the conclusion of which he was placed under arrest and transported the St. Johnsbury VSP Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2023 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.