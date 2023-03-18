Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI 1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4002129

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/18/2023 at 0039 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rt 5, Waterford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: James Jefferson                     

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/18/2023, at 0039 hours Troopers with the St. Johnsbury VSP Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Rt 5, Waterford, during which the operator was identified as James Jefferson of Barnet, VT. While speaking with Jefferson Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Jefferson was screened for suspicion of DUI, at the conclusion of which he was placed under arrest and transported the St. Johnsbury VSP Barracks for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2023 at 0800 hours           

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI 1

