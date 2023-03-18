Williston Barracks / DUI #2, Criminal Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1001633
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: March 17, 2023 at 1813 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15 / Packard Road, Jericho VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal
ACCUSED: Jennifer Thurgate
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 17, 2023 at approximately 1813 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle’s erratic operation traveling east on Route 15 in the town of Jericho. Troopers intercepted the vehicle near Packard Road and made contact with the operator, who was identified as Jennifer Thurgate (32) of Jericho. While speaking with Thurgate, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Thurgate was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing where she ultimately refused to an Evidentiary Breath Test. Thurgate was released to a sober adult with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on April 06, 2023 at 0815 to answer to the charge of DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 06, 2023 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111