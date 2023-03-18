Submit Release
News Search

There were 329 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,434 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / DUI #2, Criminal Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1001633

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet                           

STATION: Williston Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: March 17, 2023 at 1813 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15 / Packard Road, Jericho VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Thurgate                  

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On March 17, 2023 at approximately 1813 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle’s erratic operation traveling east on Route 15 in the town of Jericho.  Troopers intercepted the vehicle near Packard Road and made contact with the operator, who was identified as Jennifer Thurgate (32) of Jericho.  While speaking with Thurgate, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.  Thurgate was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing where she ultimately refused to an Evidentiary Breath Test.  Thurgate was released to a sober adult with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on April 06, 2023 at 0815 to answer to the charge of DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 06, 2023 at 0815 hours        

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / DUI #2, Criminal Refusal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more