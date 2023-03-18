Williston Barracks / DUI #2, Criminal Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1001633

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: March 17, 2023 at 1813 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15 / Packard Road, Jericho VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal

ACCUSED: Jennifer Thurgate

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 17, 2023 at approximately 1813 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle’s erratic operation traveling east on Route 15 in the town of Jericho. Troopers intercepted the vehicle near Packard Road and made contact with the operator, who was identified as Jennifer Thurgate (32) of Jericho. While speaking with Thurgate, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Thurgate was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing where she ultimately refused to an Evidentiary Breath Test. Thurgate was released to a sober adult with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on April 06, 2023 at 0815 to answer to the charge of DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 06, 2023 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111