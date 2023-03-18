R4Good Launches Reward The Sweetest Book Club to Help Fund Kid Mentoring Program
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to fund kid programs and earn The Sweetest Book Club Rewards; Book Gift Card, 12 Months of Chocolate, and Invitations to VIP Parties www.TheSweetestBookClub.com
Reward inspired after Recruiting for Good sponsored a sweet Women's Day Mom Daughter Party; girls earned books and chocolates for working on The Sweetest Gigs www.TheSweetestBookClub.com
R4Good helps companies find professionals generates proceeds to fund kid programs; participate in referral program to help and earn Sweetest Book Club Treats.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "We support kid programs that teach sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; Kids Design Tomorrow, and The Sweetest Gigs."
Love to Do Some Good participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kids programs making a positive impact in your community.
Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Book Club; to inspire participation in our meaningful referral program.
After successful participation in referral program enjoy exclusive benefits good for you; $1,000 Gift Card to LA's Best Bookstores, 12 Months of Chocolates, and (invite only parties sponsored by Recruiting for Good); A Sweet Day in LA and Love to Party for Good.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "We're rewarding gift cards to support independent bookstores; Arcana, Book Soup, Chevalier's Books, Vroman’s, and Zibby’s Bookshop."
About
Love to Do Some Good for You + The Community Too. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help support Kids Mentoring Programs (The Sweetest Gigs) and Earn Benefits Good for You; Good Books, Chocolates, and Sweet Parties Too. To learn how you can enjoy The Sweetest Rewards visit www.TheSweetestBookClub.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
The Baking Coop is a free program for children ages 10-16, with cerebral palsy or other challenges with movement, in a warm and inclusive environment. Based in Manalapan, NJ. The goal of The Baking Coop is to provide a warm and inclusive environment for children, while teaching them new skills, working as a team, socializing, and enjoying a sweet treat to boot! What more can you ask for? To learn more visit www.TheBakingCoop.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support kids programs and exclusive luxury rewards? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Gigs for Girls and Kids Design Tomorrow to Earn The World's Best Luxury Shopping + Travel; Experiences (Sweet Fashion Week), Hotels, and Luxury Consignment Too. To learn more visit www.LoveLuxuryExclusively.com
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
