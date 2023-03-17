Submit Release
Naturcycle Green Roof Media Specifications are Available on CADdetails.com!

Plainville, NY. – (March 17, 2023) – Naturcycle is pleased to announce that specifications and drawings for our standard green roof media products are now available on CADdetails.com. This important resource provides architects and landscape architects with detailed specifications and CAD compliant drawings for no charge.

“Founded in 1997, CADdetails is the leading provider of manufacturer-specific building product information, delivering high-quality planning documents to architects, engineers, contractors, and other design industry professionals throughout North America.”

Having a presence on CADdetails furthers Naturcycle’s goal to offer sustainable local materials for green roof construction. Our well-designed, regularly tested media is available in bulk, super sacks, or small bags from multiple locations throughout the Northeast.

Please visit our listing on CADdetails to download standard specifications and 2D CAD drawings for the following:

  • Naturcycle® Intensive Green Roof Media
  • Naturcycle® Extensive Green Roof Media
  • Naturcycle® Lightweight Planting Media

Several successful green roof projects using Naturcycle media are also featured on our CADdetails listing, including the Javits Center Expansion, the Vassar Brothers Medical Center, and the Stamford Urby Apartments. Please visit the listing to see pictures of these installations and get more information!

Naturcycle is an experienced green roof media supplier. We offer intensive, extensive, and lightweight planting media in bulk, super sacks & small bags. We can also provide customized media blends for your specific project needs. We pride ourselves on excellent logistics and delivery throughout the northeastern United States.

