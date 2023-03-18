MOGU Announces Resignation and Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

MOGU Inc. MOGU ("MOGU" or the "Company"), a KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, announced the resignation of Mr. Qi Chen ("Mr. Chen") as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company (the "CEO") due to personal reasons, effective March 17, 2023. Mr. Chen will retain his position as the chairman of the board of the directors (the "Board").

Mr. Chen has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation as the CEO that needs to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the Company or The New York Stock Exchange.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Yiming Fan ("Mr. Fan") as the new CEO of the Company, effective March 17, 2023.

Mr. Fan has been serving at the Company since 2014, and served as a brand director, a vice president of marketing and a general manager of business of Mogujie prior to his appointment as the CEO. At his prior position, Mr. Fan was in charge of the Company's live video broadcast, platform operation, marketing, branding public relations and other businesses. At the same time, Mr. Fan serves as a visiting professor at Suzhou University and acted as the final judge of various international marketing communication awards. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Fan worked at an advertising company for 5 years, which is a member of The American Association of Advertising Agencies. Mr. Fan graduated from Jiangsu Normal University, majoring in advertising.

"I want to congratulate Mr. Fan on his new role at the Company," commented Mr. Qi Chen as the chairman of Board. "Mr. Fan is a proven business leader with a strong track record. His leadership and extensive experience will strengthen the Board and help MOGU fulfill its mission of making fashion accessible to everyone. I look forward to working with him closely as we enter the next exciting phase of our growth story."

About MOGU Inc.

MOGU Inc. MOGU is a KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. MOGU provides people with a more accessible and enjoyable shopping experience for everyday fashion, particularly as they increasingly live their lives online. By connecting merchants, KOLs and users together, MOGU's platform serves as a valuable marketing channel for merchants, a powerful incubator for KOLs, and a vibrant and dynamic community for people to discover and share the latest fashion trends with others, where users can enjoy a truly comprehensive online shopping experience.

