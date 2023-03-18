Stop Living in Fear and Learn to Manifest Abundance with 'RELEASE TO REVIVE: The Ultimate Manifestation Course'

Karena Ackrill, life coach, and therapist, is proud to announce the launch of her new program, ‘RELEASE TO REVIVE: The Ultimate Manifestation Course’. This online course will be delivered as a group coaching, allowing her to share her knowledge and expertise with more people across the world. The course will teach people how to release subconscious blocks and reprogram the mind to be free from negative beliefs and negative pre-programming. With this program, Karena also hopes to help clients to program in new positive beliefs; and move closer to energetic alignment with their intentions, which will allow them to manifest their desires and intentions quicker than before.

Karena is trained and certified in Executive coaching, life coaching & law of attraction coaching from Master Sri Akarshana; a world-renowned spiritual Master. Adding to her impressive list of trainings and qualifications, Karena is also trained and qualified in Hypnotherapy & Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) from world-leading therapist Marisa Peer; plus qualified in EFT Tapping, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Neuro-Psychology, Breathwork healing, Angel Reiki, Quantum healing and is a Reiki Master Teacher.

Whilst she has thoroughly enjoyed 1:1 sessions and helped hundreds of people free themselves in as little as 1-3 sessions, she has now combined all of her knowledge, experience and training to create this comprehensive 6 week course - which aims to take clients "6 weeks to a new ME!"

She has helped people all over the world with healing different issues, with emotional and energetic healing being at the core. For example, she has helped women who had been struggling for years to become pregnant; helped people to grow their businesses when they were struggling for money; others to release themselves from allergies, phobias and fears, and even reduce and prevent pain and illnesses through emotional healing & removing subconscious blocks that keep people "Stuck".

Her specialization lies in helping clients at the start of their manifestation or spiritual journey, who wish to learn more about how to manifest the life they desire and remove subconscious blocks standing in their way. Others, who come a close second, are individuals who feel they have emotional "blocks" that they would like to release in order to overcome a problem, pain, phobia, or situation in their life that they are ready to release.

To learn more about Karena Ackrill and her new program, RELEASE TO REVIVE: The Ultimate Manifestation Course’ visit www.thegracefulhealer.co.uk.

