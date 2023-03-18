R4Good Rewarding New Benefits Good for You to Help Fund Kids Mentoring Program
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "With so many companies, cutting benefits, and perks, I am always thinking about how to improve the quality of life for people who participate in our referral program. So we've created exclusive benefits good for you that include more than just good food. We will sponsor cooking demonstrations (education) and private dining celebrations to create meaningful relationships."
Love to Do Some Good participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kids programs making a positive impact in your community.
Recruiting for Good launches sweet reward Good Food for You ($2500 Gift Card for Favorite Health Food Store, or Supermarket).
After successful participation in referral program enjoy exclusive benefits good for you (invite only events sponsored by Recruiting for Good); cooking demonstrations, and private dining celebrations at LA's best restaurants (www.Rewarding25.com).
How to Do Some Good and Enjoy Good Food Too?
Introduce Recruiting for Good to a company hiring professional staff. After Recruiting for Good finds a talented professional for the company; they share their finder's fee to reward $2500 for Good Food (Gift Card) to your favorite health food store or supermarket.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We support kid programs that teach sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; Kids Design Tomorrow, The Baking Coop, and The Sweetest Gigs."
About
Love to Do Some Good for You + The Community Too; Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help support Kids Programs (Gigs of Kids) and Earn Our Sweet Good Food for You Reward $2500 Gift Card to Your Favorite Health Food Store or Supermarket. www.2500forGoodFood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
The Baking Coop is a free program for children ages 10-16, with cerebral palsy or other challenges with movement, in a warm and inclusive environment. Based in Manalapan, NJ. The goal of The Baking Coop is to provide a warm and inclusive environment for children, while teaching them new skills, working as a team, socializing, and enjoying a sweet treat to boot! What more can you ask for? To learn more visit www.TheBakingCoop.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support kids programs and exclusive luxury rewards? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Gigs for Girls and Kids Design Tomorrow to Earn The World's Best Luxury Shopping + Travel; Experiences (Sweet Fashion Week), Hotels, and Luxury Consignment Too. To learn more visit www.LoveLuxuryExclusively.com
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
