Governor Cooper Lets Two Bills Become Law

NORTH CAROLINA, March 17 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper let the following bills become law without his signature:

Governor Cooper made the following statement on SB 53:

"This bill was given broad support in the legislature and there are potential positive modifications being discussed by legislators. However safe housing is sometimes only available from temporary shelter such as hotels, and I remain concerned that this bill will legalize unfair treatment for those who need protection, and this will prevent me from signing it."

Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 40:

﻿"I acknowledge that changes were made to modify this legislation's effect after my veto of a similar bill last year. Property damage and violence are already illegal and my continuing concerns about the erosion of the First Amendment and the disparate impacts on communities of color will prevent me from signing this legislation."

 

