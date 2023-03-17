Syesha Thomas Attorney Launches Unique Luxury Shoe Pendant Company, Rooted in Sports and Self Expression
Adorn Your Kicks
Lonely Sinn pendants are love letters to yourself, a personal message that you can carry with you.”LOS ANGELES, CA, LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syesha Thomas Attorney, an accomplished legal professional and former basketball player, has launched a new luxury shoe pendant company called Lonely Sinn. With a focus on sports and individuality, the company offers a range of custom-designed pendants that are intended to be love letters to oneself, each with its unique meaning.
— Syesha Thomas
Lonely Sinn offers a line of five ready-to-wear pendants, including the butterfly, bee, dragonfly, scorpion, and crocodile, each with a unique significance to ground the wearer in their truth. In addition, the company offers handcrafted custom pendants that can be customized to the wearer's preferences.
Syesha Thomas founded Lonely Sinn in response to her own need for self-expression and grounding during a time of chaos. She was inspired by the power of a worry stone, which she carried with her to ease her anxiety and help her stay true to herself in a world where she felt pressured to be someone else. Lonely Sinn pendants are designed to have the same grounding effect, reminding the wearer to be true to themselves and honoring their individuality.
Since its launch, Lonely Sinn has garnered attention from NBA players, who have responded favorably to the company's unique designs and focus on sports, culture and individuality. With its patented designs and focus on self-expression and grounding, Lonely Sinn is quickly becoming a go-to brand for those who want to stay true to themselves while expressing their love of sports, culture, and individuality.
Lonely Sinn is proud to support organizations that are making a positive impact in their communities, such as the Oshun Swim School. The Oshun Swim School provides a safe and inclusive space for BIPOC womxn and non-binary individuals to explore their relationship with water through Afro-Indigenous centered swim and water-based workshops. Their healing-centered and trauma-informed instruction supports students to become embodied, joyful swimmers and promotes equity and inclusivity in swim environments. By centering frontline communities most affected by the climate crisis, Oshun Swim School provides essential skills to those who need it the most. Together, we are working towards creating a better future for all.
For more information on Lonely Sinn and its range of luxury shoe pendants, visit the company's website at www.lonelysinn.com.
Contact: Aisha Nikole, Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates
For press inquiries or additional information, please contact Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates at lajass365@gmail.com or (310) 956-2440.
Lynn Jeter
Lynn Allen Jeter and Associates
+1 323-933-8007
lajass@att.net