Join the Brussels’ booth at the London Fintech Week!

Are you a Brussels’ based company active in financial technology and want to connect with customers, potential partners and even investors across the channel?

Come and join us at FinTech Week London 2023, which will be held over five days in London from 19 to 23 June 2023.

The Fintech Week in London is a week-long series of events highlighting and celebrating London's innovative fintech scene. At the heart of the event is a flagship conference that will bring together over 2,000 senior decision makers from leading fintechs, banks, investment firms, regulators, media companies and service providers.

What’s in it for you?

·       Meet the leading voices in the fintech industry.

·       Discover current and future trends.

·       Access to multiple presentations, debates, workshops and panel discussions.

·       Exceptional networking opportunities.

 

