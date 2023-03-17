Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,861 in the last 365 days.

Landfill water discharge reported in Fort Dodge

The North Central Iowa Regional Solid Waste Agency in Fort Dodge has reported that contaminated water from a landfill discharged into Gypsum Creek. 

The discharge was reported Wednesday and had stopped when staff with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Field Office 2 arrived. However, melting snow and wet conditions have caused more contaminated water to seep into the creek and are making repairs difficult. DNR staff will continue to monitor the situation and landfill staff are implementing a plan to stop the discharge.

Initial water samples from the creek Wednesday indicate that a fish kill is not likely.

You just read:

Landfill water discharge reported in Fort Dodge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more