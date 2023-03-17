Landfill water discharge reported in Fort Dodge

The North Central Iowa Regional Solid Waste Agency in Fort Dodge has reported that contaminated water from a landfill discharged into Gypsum Creek.

The discharge was reported Wednesday and had stopped when staff with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Field Office 2 arrived. However, melting snow and wet conditions have caused more contaminated water to seep into the creek and are making repairs difficult. DNR staff will continue to monitor the situation and landfill staff are implementing a plan to stop the discharge.

Initial water samples from the creek Wednesday indicate that a fish kill is not likely.