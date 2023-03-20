MARGARET CRESTA BECOMES FIRST FEMALE RING ANNOUNCER IN RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND , USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret Cresta has made history as the first-ever female ring announcer for CES Boxing and Entertainment. Margaret grew up in Revere, MA and moved to Rhode Island in 2020, and is quickly becoming a well-known figure in the community with over 300 thousand social media followers across all platforms. Combat sports are traditionally male dominated, yet Margaret has become one of the few women in the world to ever grace the boxing ring with a microphone.

Female ring announcers in Professional Boxing are a rarity. In fact, there are only a handful of publicly recorded female ring announcers in the world.

‘What an absolute honor it is to represent CES and push for more women in sports.’ Margaret said in a statement. ‘I could not be more excited to challenge myself with this new opportunity.’

Margaret’s announcement came at sublime timing. On International Women’s Day, a press conference was held at The Historic Park Theatre in Cranston, RI, to promote the Rhode Wars III Boxing Match happening on March 25th. Margaret kicked off the press conference introducing herself, the national anthem singer Christine Case and CEO and CES promoter Jimmy Burchfield. Jimmy Burchfield stated, ‘This young lady here, I think you’re going to love her. She’s going to be our official boxing ring announcer, and I’m honored to have that on our stage.’

Jimmy Burchfield is considered to be one of the greatest promoters of all time, keeping combat sports alive in New England, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and throughout the world.

Burchfield founded CES Boxing in 1987 and has gone on to promote MMA, which is streamed live through UFC fight pass. CES is one of the few companies in the world to successfully promote both Boxing and MMA.

CES promoted the Return of Mike Tyson Tyson vs. Jones Jr on November 28, 2020. The event accumulated over 1.6 million buys to become the biggest Boxing pay-per-view event raking in over $80 million in pay-per-view revenue alone.

Burchfield has always supported women in sports. He signed Jaime Clampitt in 2000 and booked her as the main event multiple times. Having a woman as the main card was not common at this time. Clampitt is now a 4X world champion professional boxer and has been inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame.

Burchfield is continuing to include women in

Combat sports with Margaret Cresta as the official ring announcer for CES Boxing. Margaret will debut her skills at The Historic Park Theatre in Cranston, RI, on March 25th, where she will announce all 6 fights, including the main event, 4X world champion Jaime Clampitt against Taynna Cardosa from Brazil.

CES continues to pave the way for women in sports.