NFL Stars Amon-Ra & Equanimeous St. Brown Return Home to Host Youth Football Camp

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFL standouts Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown are returning to Santa Ana, California, on Saturday, July 12, to host the 4th Annual St. Brown Brothers Youth Football Camp, presented by Sam’s Club. The camp offers young athletes ages 7–14 from Southern California the opportunity to train with two of the NFL’s most dynamic wide receivers.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is a 3x Pro Bowler, 2x First Team All-Pro, and USC alum. Equanimeous St. Brown, a seven-year NFL veteran, has played for the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, and is a graduate of Notre Dame.

“This camp means a lot to us because we grew up right here in Orange County,” said Amon-Ra St. Brown. “We want kids to see what’s possible when you work hard and believe in yourself.

Held at Mater Dei High School from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, the camp will host up to 300 children and include drills, skill-building stations, games, and competitions. Registration is $50 per camper and includes lunch and a commemorative camp t-shirt.

Spots are still available. To register, visit StBFootballCamp.givesmart.com.

This year’s camp will raise funds for the St. Brown Foundation, established earlier this year by brothers Amon-Ra, Equanimeous and Osiris St. Brown. The foundation’s mission is to empower children to reach their full potential through fun and meaningful learning experiences.

According to the foundation’s website, future initiatives include literacy workshops, study abroad scholarships, and community programs focused on health and wellness, like the Annual St. Brown Brothers Youth Football Camp.

“We’re proud to be doing this camp with our foundation now,” said Equanimeous St. Brown. “It’s not just a one-day event—it’s part of a bigger mission to uplift and inspire young kids.”

The St. Brown Foundation is grateful to camp sponsors—Sam’s Club, Adidas, Abercrombie & Fitch, Handel’s Ice Cream, Oakley, New York Life, Shop GLD, and Eternal Water—for their generous support, and to all the families and campers participating this year.

ABOUT ST. BROWN FOUNDATION

Established by NFL stars and brothers Amon-Ra, Equanimeous and Osiris St. Brown in 2025, the St. Brown Foundation empowers kids to reach their full potential through fun, meaningful learning. Our mission is to help students succeed academically and shoot for the stars. Learn more and get involved at stbrownfoundation.org.

St. Brown Group is a Michigan limited-liability company operating as St. Brown Foundation, a project of Players Philanthropy Fund, Inc., a Texas nonprofit corporation recognized by IRS as a tax-exempt public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178, ppf.org/pp). Contributions to St. Brown Foundation qualify as tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.