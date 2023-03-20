The Kubuntu Focus Team Announces the XE Gen 2 Linux Laptop
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kubuntu Focus Team announces the second generation of the powerful Focus XE laptop. This ultra-portable and affordable laptop is a great choice for developers, creators, and those who are looking for the best out-of-the-box Linux experience but don't need the power, complexity, or expense of a dedicated GPU.
This generation features the i7-1260P CPU, which provides a 16% and 60% boost in single and multi-core Geekbench 5 scores. In real life, this translates into very snappy performance and the ability to handle large, multi-process tasks with speed and ease. Other highlights of this laptop are the numerous high-speed audio and data ports, include Thunderbolt 4, and the capacity to attach multiple 4K displays. Customers can tailor their system with up to 64GB of high-speed 3200Mhz Dual-Channel RAM, up to 2TB of 7,450 MBps NVMe storage, and optional no-cost disk encryption. They are shipping now and the base model starts at $895.
About Kubuntu Focus
Kubuntu Focus sells officially branded Kubuntu computers designed to work out-of-the-box with the beautiful-and-intuitive KDE desktop and industry-standard Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Focus systems are designed to save time and hassle every day with hardware optimizations, curated apps, Focus Tools, HOWTOs designed for your system, and unmatched Linux support. Typical customers are data scientists, engineers, developers, and creators. Learn more at https://kfocus.org.
“We started the Kubuntu Focus Project over 3 years ago with a focus on adding value to an already great Kubuntu distribution and community. Instead of reinventing wheels, we created new tools and optimizations so everyone can have a great out-of-the-box experience and save time and hassle every day. Many of these solutions have already been upstreamed, and many more are on the way. Our team has also rigorously tested, reported, and helped fix bugs with KDE, Kubuntu, and Ubuntu. This collaboration benefits our customers and the entire community, and we thank all the wonderful people on these teams that make it all possible," stated Michael Mikowski, General Manager.
Media Contact
Please direct questions to sales@kfocus.org, or call 1-844-536-2871.
Press images and materials are available here.
