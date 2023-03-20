B2B Industrial Packaging Announces Brown Industrial Packaging Acquisition

Brown Industrial Packaging clients will enjoy a complete range of industrial packaging products and services powered by a national distribution network.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging, a GenNx360 company, just announced the acquisition of Brown Industrial Packaging, Inc. located in Fort Wayne, Ind. This is B2B Industrial Packaging’s 28th acquisition.

B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake said, “Brown Industrial Packaging has a remarkable history of outstanding service, loyal clients and thoughtful packaging solutions that we plan to build on. Their clients can expect only good things ahead.”

With 37 years of experience in the material handling field, Brown Industrial Packaging specializes in strapping, stretch film, packaging tools, complete tool repair and parts. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 1989, the company provides clients with neighborly service and expert attention to each packaging solution.

With the acquisition, Brown Industrial Packaging clients will be able to take advantage of a complete range of industrial packaging products and services powered by a national distribution network.

Brown Industrial Packaging Owner Valerie Brown said, “We are pleased to extend our legacy through B2B Industrial Packaging. They share our commitment to stellar client service and the kind of personal attention that leads to the best possible packaging solution.”

This is the 28th acquisition in 14 years for B2B Industrial Packaging, the fastest growing industrial packaging company in the U.S. The company previously acquired Oak Paper Products, Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems, Empire West Solutions, Master Packaging and Allen Packaging in California; All Packaging, Central Packaging and MillerBevco in Kansas; Alpine Packaging and Western Packaging in Oregon; AMW Packaging Supply, Pioneer Packaging Worldwide, Nelson JIT, and B&S Supply Co in Arizona; Lewis Industrial Supply, and Accurate Packaging and Fulfillment in Pennsylvania; Fibers of Kalamazoo in Michigan; Next Press in New Jersey; Springfield Corrugated Box in Massachusetts; Tri Pro Graphics and Packaging in Missouri; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac, and Direct In Supply in Illinois.

Servicing an enviable roster of active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies.to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging also operates strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in, Phoenix; Los Angeles; Houston; Seattle; Fort Worth Texas; Salinas, Hayward, Tustin and Sacramento, Calif.; Portland, Eugene, and Albany, Ore.; Kansas City, Kan. St. Louis, Mo.; Kalamazoo, Mich., Harrisburg, Pa., Oregon, Ill., Agawam, Mass. and Mahwah, N.J.

To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Emmy Perry at emmy.perry@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

