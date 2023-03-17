Six New Early Learning Family Resource Centres In Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 17 - Released on March 17, 2023

The governments of Saskatchewan and Canada are announcing funding for the development of six new Early Years Family Resource Centres in Ile-a-la Crosse, Kindersley, Regina, Saskatoon, Tisdale and Warman/Martensville.

Early Years Family Resource Centres provide free programming in one location for families with children up to age six. They provide families with support in the development of their children by providing programming, services, parent education and literacy programing all under one roof.

"We are pleased to announce further support for families of Saskatchewan through these six new Early Years Family Resource Centres," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "These centres offer resources, referrals and programing to hundreds of families across Saskatchewan, all free of charge and on a walk-in basis."

Funding is being provided through the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. The total allocation is approximately $1.3 million in startup funding with $215,000 going to each centre.

“By working together, the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are bringing more support to families across the province,” Canada’s Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, said. “These centres are an invaluable resource for families in the region, particularly those who choose to educate their preschool-aged children in the home.”

In Saskatchewan, there are currently 15 Early Years Family Resource Centres. All 15 centres are fully developed, operational and are welcoming families. Information about these 15 centres can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/community-programs-for-new-families-in-canada#family-resource-centres-in-canadaw.

Once these six new Early Years Family Resource Centres are developed, Saskatchewan will have a total of 21 centres in 19 communities. Development of these centres will begin shortly, and programing will begin in Fall 2023.

"The development of an Early Years Family Resource Centre allows our community to work together to make it easy for all young children and their caregivers to access programs, services and information to help nurture their children's development," Vicki Moore, Director of Education Sunwest School Division. "We have a real opportunity to make a huge impact with our families to learn and grow together."

The communities were selected following analysis based on a combination of population, vulnerability and community readiness required to successfully develop and operate a centre.

