Saskatchewan Firearms Office Launches Public Safety Campaign

On March 20, 2023, the Saskatchewan Firearms Office will launch a public awareness campaign aimed at promoting the safe use and storage of firearms in the province.

"The safe use of firearms is the responsibility of every firearms owner in the province," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "By improving public awareness, we can ensure that all owners use firearms properly and demonstrate safe behaviours for the next generation to follow."

While most firearms owners already follow or exceed proper safety tips and practices, the Saskatchewan Firearms Office wants to ensure all owners are aware of their important roles and responsibilities.

"Responsible firearms owners are licensed and ensure their firearms and ammunition are safely secured, helping to prevent accidents and reduce the risk of theft and loss," Chief Firearms Officer Robert Freberg said. "Following proper firearms safety tips and storage practices will not only keep you and your loved ones safe; they also ensure the safety and well-being of our communities across the province."

Whether at home or on the road travelling to a favourite hunting destination, it is important that all firearms owners follow these safety tips:

Have a valid Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL/RPAL).

Learn basic information about your firearm, including how to safely handle, load and secure it.

Ensure unauthorized persons cannot access the keys or combination lock used to secure your firearms unless they have their PAL licence and are permitted to use the firearms.

Unload all firearms when not in use and before they are stored.

Use a locked cabinet or safe to store your firearms. For non-restricted firearms, you can attach a secure locking device, such as a trigger or cable lock.

Store ammunition separately from all firearms or ensure ammunition is kept in a locked safe or cabinet.

Always use the correct ammunition for your firearm.

Never point a firearm at anyone or anything that you don't intend to shoot.

If you are travelling with a firearm, please remember to also:

make arrangements to secure your firearms at the hotel, motel, etc. you are staying at;

don't store your firearms in an unoccupied vehicle overnight;

park in well-lit locations where your vehicle can be easily seen by yourself and others when stopping at gas stations and restaurants;

always have the firearm unloaded with an appropriate locking device installed properly on the firearms; and

ensure the vehicle is locked and all firearms are out of view from those outside the vehicle.

The firearms safety campaign will run until the end of April and will feature ads on social media, websites, and local radio stations.

The Saskatchewan Firearms Office is responsible for administering the Firearms Act in Saskatchewan, which details jurisdiction over the licensing, storage, transportation, and use of firearms in the province.

