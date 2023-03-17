Leading the Nation Once Again in Wholesale Trade

CANADA, March 18 - Released on March 17, 2023

Saskatchewan's economy remains strong, with the value of wholesale trade increasing 48.3 per cent between January 2022 and January 2023. This is the second highest among the provinces.

The total value of wholesale trade in January 2023 was $4.9 billion.

"Saskatchewan's economy continues to lead the nation, and this week alone we have seen impressive numbers not only in wholesale trade, but also building construction and housing starts," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "It is obvious that Saskatchewan has what the world needs. Our government remains committed to enhancing that growth so it benefits everyone in the province."

Saskatchewan has seen strong growth in many economic indicators. This past week, urban housing starts saw a 76.4 per cent increase from February 2022 to February 2023, the highest in Canada. Investment in building construction also rose 21.5 per cent from January 2022 to January 2023. Statistics Canada's recent labour force survey showed 9,400 new jobs created compared to February 2022, an increase of 1.6 per cent.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Larisa BroadfootTrade and Export DevelopmentReginaPhone: 306-787-6315Email: larisa.broadfoot3@gov.sk.ca