Thomas P. Miller & Associates Announces Derek Redelman as Senior Director of Workforce and Education Strategy
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas P. Miller & Associates (TPMA) is delighted to announce the appointment of Derek Redelman as Senior Director of Education and Workforce Strategy. With a strong background in both fields, Derek will bring his knowledge and proficiency to the firm, offering insight and direction for the future.
As Senior Director of Education and Workforce Strategy, Derek is charged with designing, analyzing, and advising projects for TPMA clients, ensuring actionable strategies and impactful solutions. In addition, he will also be an integral part of business development, growth strategies, and championing development opportunities for both TPMA consultants and clients.
Before joining TPMA, Derek served in various leadership roles at the Strada Education Network, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Hudson Institute, Christel DeHaan Family Foundation, the Indiana Department of Education, and elsewhere. He has contributed to several policy development and advocacy initiatives, including the development of state longitudinal data systems, various partnership initiatives with Gallup, reforms to Indiana's school accountability system, passage of Indiana’s first charter school law, and other school choice initiatives.
Derek's numerous accomplishments have earned him several honors, including being named Indianapolis Business Journal's "40 Under 40" and "Leaders in Education." He has also been featured in various state and national news outlets such as Fox Television News, ABC Television News, Politico, and Education Week Magazine.
"We are delighted to have Derek join our team," said Thomas P. Miller, Founder, and President of TPMA. "His extensive experience in education and workforce development, combined with his proven track record of success, will be a great asset to our clients and our team."
Derek's appointment underlines TPMA's dedication to providing comprehensive and innovative consulting services to its clients. As the firm continues to grow and expand, Derek's leadership will enable TPMA to deliver even more value to its clients and the communities it serves.
ABOUT TPMA
Thomas P. Miller and Associates is a consulting and management firm based in Indianapolis, IN, and offers extensive experience in research and planning projects for economic development, workforce, and higher education clients. From its founding in 1989, TPMA has followed a vision of incorporating workforce development and education advancement approaches into the mainstream of economic development strategy.
From that guiding vision, a firm has grown that is engaged in all aspects of economic development planning and human capital growth - one that brings a uniquely well-rounded and balanced approach to its work. Our core values are at the forefront of everything we do: High Quality, Collaboration, Entrepreneurship, Team, Community Impact, and Ethics.
