Alloy Personal Training Franchise Announces Over 100 Locations Under Development

The 100th franchise milestone is a testament to the strength of our brand and our dedication to providing entrepreneurs with an excellent investment. We are very excited about what lies ahead.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alloy Personal Training, the premiere, and fast-growing personal training fitness studio franchise, has signed its 100th franchise and will be executing additional development deals in the coming months to further its domestic US expansion.
— Rick Mayo, Founder and CEO Alloy Personal Training
Alloy Personal Training, recently recognized as one of the Best Franchises to buy in 2023, plans to further fuel its growth with several strategic initiatives planned in the coming months.
With some of the fitness industry's highest revenue per member and best retention figures, the award-winning Alloy PT Franchise concept has seen incredible success in just three years,
Suzanne Robb attributes Alloy’s success to offering a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs who want to own their own business and help others achieve their fitness goals with tested and proven concepts. “With our extensive support system, APT provides the tools and resources needed for success,” says COO Suzanne Robb.
Current deals underway in major markets across the US; including single and multi-unit deals. Interest from global master franchisees has resulted in negotiations to develop and grow the Alloy brand internationally as well.
Rick Mayo, CEO and founder of the Alloy personal training franchise and the 2018 AFS fitness business of the year award winner, developed the Alloy concept in 1992. After having grown the brand to thousands of locations via a licensing mode, Mayo launched the Alloy franchise in 2019.
“The 100th franchise milestone is a testament to the strength of our brand and our dedication to providing entrepreneurs with an excellent investment platform and opportunity,” said Alloy CEO Rick Mayo. “We are committed to helping our franchisees grow their businesses while delivering superior service and results to clients nationwide. We are very excited about what lies ahead."
Franchise discovery days are underway for prospective Alloy franchisees, and territories are currently being awarded. If you or someone you know is interested in having their own successful personal training business, Alloy’s systems are proven, well-developed, and focused on an emerging sector of the fitness industry. Visit alloyfranchise.com to learn more.
About Alloy Personal Training Franchise
Alloy's fitness program was created in 1992 around a very straightforward philosophy: people who get personalized coaching get better results. The Alloy systems, platforms, and know-how have already served millions of members in thousands of fitness facilities worldwide and were recently awarded the AFS Fitness Business of the Year.
Alloy's established, effective fitness platform and business management solutions have delivered real results throughout the world. Alloy Personal Training Franchise gives franchisees the chance to impact their community and their future with a branded, brick-and-mortar Alloy Personal Training franchise location.
Today, Alloy programs are among the most effective programs in the world for helping people who want to look and feel their absolute best. Learn more at http://alloyfranchise.com.
About Rick Mayo
Rick Mayo is an accomplished fitness business entrepreneur, founder, and CEO of the Alloy Personal Training Franchise. He is also the host of the Alloy Personal Training Business Podcast.
Rick's business journey began with his original personal training studio, which opened in 1992 and is still going strong, having delivered exceptional fitness experiences to tens of thousands of clients in the Roswell, Georgia, area. In 2010 Rick started Alloy, a personal training business platform. As a result of Alloy's combination of customized client programs, business systems, and technology tools, leading health club and gym brands adopted the Alloy model. It rapidly grew to serve over 2,000 licensed fitness facilities worldwide. With years of experience deploying the Alloy systems under their belt Mayo and his team took the next logical step by launching the Alloy Personal Training franchise in 2019 to deliver a turnkey opportunity encompassing the entire personal training business model from build-out design through equipment, business systems, technology platforms, marketing, and more.
Rick, a fitness entrepreneur, has delivered keynotes on personal training and fitness business trends to audiences worldwide. He has also been an advisor to organizations like the Gold's Gym Franchisee Association and the American Council on Exercise, among others.
Rick and his Alloy Personal Training Business team have signed several development agreements and are in talks to develop several additional markets. To learn more, visit www.alloyfranchise.com.
