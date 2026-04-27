FITC Recognizes Three Innovative Companies at FIBO 2026 Across Emerging Wellness and Performance Categories

Bryan K. O'Rourke | FIBO 2026

MYZONE, WellnessSpace Brands, and SCANECA honored for category-defining innovation in wearables, recovery technology, and high-speed 3D body & posture analysis

These companies are delivering innovation grounded in science, operator economics, and real outcomes for members. That is the kind of responsible, evidence-based innovation FITC exists to champion.” — Bryan K. O'Rourke

COLOGNE, GERMANY, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fitness Industry Technology Council (FITC ), the leading independent body advancing responsible technology adoption across the global fitness and wellness sector, has recognized three companies at FIBO 2026 for category-defining innovation: MYZONE, WellnessSpace Brands, and SCANECA.Selected from dozens of exhibitors, the honorees were evaluated on product depth, measurable operator impact, practical deployment, and alignment with FITC’s framework for governance-minded technology adoption. Together, they represent three strategically important growth areas for the industry: connected wearables, recovery and wellness infrastructure, and objective member assessment.FIBO, held annually in Cologne, Germany, remains the world’s largest fitness and wellness trade show and a global benchmark for emerging industry trends.MYZONE — Connected Wearables and Motivation TechnologyMYZONE is recognized for its continued leadership in wearable fitness technology and its expanding ecosystem. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Nottingham, UK, MYZONE has grown from a single heart rate monitor into a software-driven platform centered on effort-based engagement.Its 2026 innovation slate includes several key advancements. Switch 2.0 introduces a more versatile wearable with improved comfort, a larger real-time feedback display, extended battery life, and waterproofing. Strength Tracking expands the platform beyond cardiovascular activity, allowing users to earn effort-based metrics during resistance training. Integration with Garmin further broadens compatibility across wearable ecosystems.These developments, alongside MZ-Open and the MYZONE Go app experience, reflect a shift toward interoperable, open-data environments—an approach that FITC identifies as critical for long-term scalability.“These innovations represent the next step in expanding the MYZONE ecosystem,” said CEO Jay Worthy. “We’re recognizing more types of effort, connecting with more wearable technology, and making our platform accessible to more people than ever before.”WellnessSpace Brands — Recovery and Wellness InfrastructureWellnessSpace Brands was recognized for building a comprehensive and operationally mature recovery platform. Headquartered in Florida and formerly known as HydroMassage, they bring over 30 years of experience and manufacture their products in the U.S.Under founder and CEO Paul Lunter, the company has evolved into a multi-product wellness platform deployed across fitness, hospitality, and university environments. Its portfolio includes HydroMassage, CryoLounge+, RelaxSpace Wellness Pod, RedZone Sauna, and PolarWave Dry Plunge.Each product is designed for commercial scalability, focused on self-service functionality, remote monitoring, and built-in usage analytics. This operational model enables recovery services to function as revenue streams rather than passive amenities.FITC highlighted this approach as a key differentiator, noting the company’s ability to translate wellness trends into structured, operator-friendly offerings with clear business outcomes.SCANECA — High-Speed 3D Body and Posture AnalysisSCANECA was recognized for advancing objective, non-invasive member assessment through high-speed 3D scanning technology. Developed in Germany in collaboration with Humboldt University of Berlin, the system generates a full-body 3D avatar in approximately 30 seconds.The platform captures body measurements, posture analysis, and key health indicators, including body fat, BMI, and metabolic metrics. It also evaluates foot load distribution and other biomechanical factors, presenting results in a clear, visual format accessible to trainers and members.Designed for portability and efficiency, the system can be assembled quickly and operates with encrypted, GDPR-compliant data storage. FITC identified SCANECA as a strong example of how objective assessment tools enhance trust, personalize programming, and make progress measurable in a meaningful way.“FIBO has long been where the industry’s emerging categories become visible to the global market; this year was no exception,” said Bryan K. O’Rourke, President of the Fitness Industry Technology Council. “MYZONE, WellnessSpace Brands, and SCANECA are not just shipping new products — they are each shaping the operating standards of their categories. Connected wearables, recovery infrastructure, and objective member assessment are three of the most consequential areas for operators over the next five years, and these three companies are delivering innovation grounded in science, operator economics, and real outcomes for members. That is the kind of responsible, evidence-based innovation FITC exists to champion.”# # #About the Fitness Industry Technology CouncilThe Fitness Industry Technology Council (FITC) is an independent organization dedicated to advancing responsible and thoughtful technology adoption across the global fitness and wellness industry. Through research, industry convenings, content, and public recognition of category leadership, FITC supports operators, technology providers, and investors in navigating the accelerating convergence of fitness, technology, and healthcare.

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