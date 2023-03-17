OSA Weekly Update - 3/17/2023

Message from Auditor Blaha

1. We're hiring!

2. Reminder: Relief Association Reporting Deadline

3. Avoiding Pitfalls: Internal Controls for Special Events

This week we wrapped up our annual State of Main Street listening tour. We traveled to Minneapolis, Bemidji, St. Cloud, and Mankato to hear from local government officials representing counties, cities, and townships across Minnesota.

The trends, compiled using data from our city, county, and town reports, are available on the OSA website. We would love your feedback! When you look at our trends, what do see? Let us know at Outreach@osa.state.mn.us.

Over the next couple weeks, we will begin promoting the State of Main Street press conference where we will present our final analysis. This analysis will include the feedback we received during the tour along with the trends and data. Stay tuned for more details!

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) is hiring!

Local Government Auditors (St. Paul & Duluth) - Apply by Monday, March 20 Summer Interns (St. Paul & Duluth) - Apply by Monday, March 20 Human Resources Technician (St. Paul) - Apply by Monday, March 28

Posting details for all open positions are available on the OSA website.

At the OSA, we pride ourselves on our supportive work environment for our staff including the ability to work remotely. Apply today and join our dynamic team!

Reporting forms for fire relief associations with less than $500,000 in assets and less than $500,000 in liabilities are due by March 31. In addition to the reporting forms, each relief association with assets and liabilities below the statutory threshold must have an Agreed-Upon Procedures engagement and submit the certified public accountant’s report on applying the procedures.

Form submissions are not complete until all required signatures are provided. The form signature pages are provided in the PDF version of the form that is created after the form is uploaded through the State Auditor’s Form Entry System (SAFES). The forms can be signed electronically in SAFES or paper signature pages can be submitted.

Reporting forms and audited financial statements for volunteer fire relief associations with assets or liabilities of at least $500,000 are due by June 30.

For any entity hosting a special event, written policies and procedures documenting internal controls for the handling of funds at the event are important. Approval of the policies and procedures by the entity’s governing body emphasizes their importance and authority.

Documentation of the policies and procedures will help people working at the event understand their role in the internal control system. Documentation will also improve the efficiency and consistency of transaction processing and support management’s risk identification, evaluation, and mitigation.

The Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.