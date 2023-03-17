Submit Release
Correction to Delinquency Notice for Tax Year 2022 Forms W-2

The Department of Revenue has become aware that we erroneously mailed notices stating that Tax Year 2022 Forms W-2 had not been received by the due date.

This occurred due to paper documents mailed to us by employers between late January 2023 through early February 2023 not being properly loaded into our system at the time we sent the notices.

For employers who timely submitted paper W-2s, we apologize for any inconvenience or confusion this has caused. For employers who have received this communication, we are working to reverse the penalties erroneously imposed and will issue a refund if the penalty has been paid.

If you received our March 2, 2023 letter stating we did not receive your Tax Year 2022 W-2s, and have questions, please contact our call center at 406-444-6900.

Again, we apologize for our mistake and any inconvenience this may have caused you.

 

