SideBar Podcast on The Legal Talk Network Welcomes Professor Charles Geyh

Professor Charles Geyh

Legal Talk Network Logo

SideBar on Legal Talk Network

The Colleges of Law

SideBar welcomes Professor Charles Geyh to discuss disciplinary options available (or not) when judges break the rules - including U.S. Supreme Court justices.

Judging isn’t like calling balls and strikes, it is an art as much as a science . . .”
— Professor Charles Geyh
MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes law professor and author Charles Geyh to the program with a new episode Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Geyh, an expert in judicial conduct, discusses the ethical obligations of judges and the disciplinary options available (or not) when judges break the rules - including the U.S. Supreme Court justices. He also weighs the pros and cons of electing vs. appointing judges.

Co-host Jackie Gardina stated, “in discussing the regulation of judicial conduct, Professor Geyh has the unique viewpoint of having served as an expert witness in the impeachment trials of federal and state U.S. judges.”

A Distinguished Professor of Law at Indiana University Maurer School of Law, Geyh’s scholarship on judicial ethics, discipline, and regulation has appeared in more than 100 books, articles, and other publications. He is the author of "Who Is to Judge? The Perennial Debate Over Whether to Elect or Appoint America’s Judges" (2019) and "Courting Peril: The Political Transformation of the American Judiciary" (2015).

Cohost Mitchel Winick highlights that Geyh, “has served on four influential American Bar Association commissions addressing the challenges of regulating judicial conduct, judicial campaign financing, and judicial independence, as well as consulting on establishing international standards, such as the ethical guidelines for the Supreme Rada (Court) of Ukraine.”

In addition to appearing as a guest on SideBar, Professor Geyh has served as a commentator on judicial conduct, discipline, and regulation for Bloomberg Law, the ABA Journal, Salon, the National Law Journal, and many other national media programs.

To listen to current SideBar episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org.

