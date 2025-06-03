SideBar Podcast Welcomes Anna Chu, Executive Director of We The Action

Executive Director Anna Chu SideBar - New Tile Legal Talk Network MCL 50th Logo The Colleges of Law

We The Action has built an expansive network of volunteer lawyers ready to utilize their time and skills to fight for justice.

I know how even a few hours of volunteer legal support can make a world of difference for organizations that work around the clock to improve their communities.” — Executive Director Anna Chu, We The Action

MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Anna Chu, Executive Director of the nonprofit group We The Action. The Washington, D.C. based organization has a simple premise – lawyers have the power to do good. The organization started in 2017 to help connect lawyers with pro bono causes, from immigration and domestic violence representation, to non-profit governance and tax issues, and from voting rights to copyright. Says Chu, “Time and again, lawyers are on the front lines defending democratic values, protecting our institutions, and fighting for our communities. That tradition continues today at We The Action. Every day, we are inspired by the lawyers who scroll through our website, click ‘volunteer,’ and choose to make a difference.”As an example, Chu describes how they were able to quickly start the Federal Workers Defense Network to provide pro bono support for the thousands of federal workers who were fired from their positions in violation of law and without legal process.Cohost Jackie Gardina noted, “Anna Chu brought her experience as a nonprofit executive to We The Action in 2022 from the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) where she served as Vice President for Strategy and Policy.”Prior to joining NWLC, Anna served as the Vice President of Policy and Research at the Center for American Progress Action Fund, leading its economic justice advocacy work. Chu attended the University of Southern California Law School and began her career as a law clerk to former Chief Judge Jane A. Restani in her sittings before the U.S. Court of International Trade and in six different federal appellate courts. She has also spent time as an attorney at Paul Hastings, Janofsky & Walker LLP and as a policy advisor in the U.S. House of Representatives.Cohost Mitch Winick pointed out that “Anna has a vision for We The Action that includes bringing diverse and underrepresented voices to the table to find innovative ways to engage the legal community and address the known and unforeseen challenges facing the nation. She truly embodies our season three SideBar theme of ‘Optimism in Action.’To listen to Anna Chu’s SideBar season three episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org

