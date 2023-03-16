Field Carrier Landing Practice Schedule at the NAS Whidbey Island Complex for Week of March 20-26, 2023

People living in local communities should remain aware that the aforementioned operations are not the only operations out of NAS Whidbey Island, particularly at Ault Field, which is a 24-hour-a-day operational facility. There are many other training evolutions that people may hear. However, the aircraft carrier flight training operations are types of operations that involve lower altitude flight training in close vicinity to the airfield.



The base will make every effort to let the community know if there are additions to published schedules.





Coupeville carrier operations



Day Time Frame



None





Ault Field carrier operations



Day Time Frame



None





The FCLP and other carrier-based training tempos are driven by operational training requirements, and may fluctuate due to weather and maintenance.



NAS Whidbey Island remains open continuously to support flight operations and training. Schedules for OLF Coupeville and Ault Field will continue to be released weekly for community planning purposes. Comments, including noise complaints can be directed to NAS Whidbey Island’s comment line at (360) 257-6665 or written in an email to NASWI_Noise_Comments@us.navy.mil.



Comments regarding flight operations should note the time an event occurred, where exactly the event occurred and as much detail as possible about what was seen. We also ask that people leave their contact information for our tracking purposes. All other questions can be directed to NAS Whidbey Island Public Affairs Office at (360) 257-2286.



The Navy’s OLF at Coupeville is a critical national security asset that provides essential training for Navy pilots based at NAS Whidbey Island to conduct safe and effective aircraft carrier flight operations around the world.



