Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,951 in the last 365 days.

PCC Secure to host a live Webinar “Indicators Of Potential Violence From Employees, Past And Present”

PCC Secure

NEW YORK , NY, USA , March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCC Secure to host live webinar “Indicators of Potential Violence From Employees, Past And Present” on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 @ 2pm EST. The event will feature noted legal employment attorney Helen Rella and top security expert, Sal Lifrieri.

Sal Lifrieri, President PCC Secure stated” With the volatile landscape currently surrounding workplace issues, business owners need this information to effectively neutralize the potential for workplace violence along with the legal challenges that often arise from an employee termination”. Alongside Mr. Lifrieri will be noted employment attorney Helen Rella from Wilk Auslander.

“It is crucial that companies recognize the indicators of potential violence and understand the liabilities they may encounter if mishandled” says Helen Rella, Esq.

During the webinar, attendees will learn about:

● Recognize behavioral changes that lead to potential employee violence.
● Safely confronting disgruntled employees
● Legal risks to avoid when terminating employees.
● Monitoring inappropriate correspondence and social media postings by past employees

This webinar is specifically designed for:
● HR Directors
● Facility Managers
● Executive Directors
● Office Coordinators
● Chief Operating Officers
● Chief Executive Officers

Each attendee will receive a free assessment tool to assist in identifying potential indicators of possible violent behavior.

This is a free live online event. Register here: https://bit.ly/pccsecure-wpvwebinar or go to our website: pccsecure.com.

Ara Chekmayan
Tactical Public Relations Inc
+1 212-794-0004
Ara@Tacticalpr.com

You just read:

PCC Secure to host a live Webinar “Indicators Of Potential Violence From Employees, Past And Present”

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more