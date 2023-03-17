PCC Secure to host a live Webinar “Indicators Of Potential Violence From Employees, Past And Present”
EINPresswire.com/ -- PCC Secure to host live webinar “Indicators of Potential Violence From Employees, Past And Present” on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 @ 2pm EST. The event will feature noted legal employment attorney Helen Rella and top security expert, Sal Lifrieri.
Sal Lifrieri, President PCC Secure stated” With the volatile landscape currently surrounding workplace issues, business owners need this information to effectively neutralize the potential for workplace violence along with the legal challenges that often arise from an employee termination”. Alongside Mr. Lifrieri will be noted employment attorney Helen Rella from Wilk Auslander.
“It is crucial that companies recognize the indicators of potential violence and understand the liabilities they may encounter if mishandled” says Helen Rella, Esq.
During the webinar, attendees will learn about:
● Recognize behavioral changes that lead to potential employee violence.
● Safely confronting disgruntled employees
● Legal risks to avoid when terminating employees.
● Monitoring inappropriate correspondence and social media postings by past employees
This webinar is specifically designed for:
● HR Directors
● Facility Managers
● Executive Directors
● Office Coordinators
● Chief Operating Officers
● Chief Executive Officers
Each attendee will receive a free assessment tool to assist in identifying potential indicators of possible violent behavior.
This is a free live online event. Register here: https://bit.ly/pccsecure-wpvwebinar or go to our website: pccsecure.com.
Ara Chekmayan
Ara Chekmayan
Tactical Public Relations Inc
+1 212-794-0004
Ara@Tacticalpr.com