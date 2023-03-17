Crovetti Orthopaedics Welcomes Dr. Drew Iman, Adult Reconstructive Orthopaedic Surgeon, to Team of Surgical Specialists

Dr. Drew Iman joins Crovetti Ortho

Dr. Drew Iman specializes in hip and knee replacements, as well as General Orthopaedics. Available at both Crovetti Ortho locations in Henderson and Las Vegas.

My main goal is to keep you out of my operating room, if possible. That might sound unusual, but I prefer to explore nutrition and lifestyle changes...if I believe these may help you avoid surgery.” — Dr. Drew Iman