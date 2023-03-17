International Sleep Products Association Sustainability Conference Returns

Speakers to discuss trends, success stories and best practices for achieving sustainability goals in the bedding industry

The International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) announces its 2023 Sustainability Conference, taking place September 13-14, 2023, at the Sheraton/Le Meridien Charlotte Hotel Complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. The conference will provide an opportunity for professionals from across the value chain to gather, share information, and inspire practical solutions that companies can use to move forward with their sustainability initiatives. Formatted to maximize engagement, learning and networking, the conference program will appeal to mattress manufacturers, suppliers and retailers at any stage of the sustainability journey.

Last year's sustainability conference was a resounding success. Nearly 200 participants learned about topics ranging from "greenwashing" and the FTC's Green Guides to integrating sustainability concepts into company operations and products. The 2023 conference will deliver sustainability topics directly relevant to the industry and provide opportunities for collaboration among attendees from around the globe. Conference exhibits will showcase companies and products that attendees can use to advance their sustainability plans.

"We are pleased to bring the industry together again to learn more from experts about topics affecting our industry. We will be offering sessions on sustainability strategies and industry-specific discussions that will enhance existing efforts and provide tools for those just getting started. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more!" said Kate Caddy, ISPA's sustainability manager.

More information on the conference is available at http://www.ispasustainability.com

