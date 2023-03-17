Sen. Muth Announces Over $3.6 Million in LSA Grants for SD44 Projects

ROYERSFORD, PA- March 17, 2023: State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) announced that 18 projects across Senate District 44 were awarded over $3.6 million in statewide Local Share Account (LSA) grants to enhance public safety, improve recreation, and assist municipalities with equipment purchases.

The projects, approved yesterday at a meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), were funded through the LSA-Statewide program which distributes gaming revenues to support public interest projects across Pennsylvania.

“There are so many important projects across SD44 and the announcement of $3.6 million in state funding will positively impact so many of our communities,” Muth said. “I am so grateful for the municipalities across our district that applied for this grant funding to improve services, facilities, and recreation in our communities. It is my hope that the Statewide LSA program is funded in the upcoming year’s state budget so that our communities can continue to pursue projects that improve public safety and recreation for our residents.”

The following SD44 projects received LSA grant awards:

Chester County:

Phoenixville Borough received $750,000 for a project with the Schuylkill River Heritage Center (SRHC) to convert an abandoned, former industrial property into recreational gathering area.

East Coventry Township received $441,741 to redevelop a 7.5 acre section of Tow Path Park

West Brandywine Township Municipal Authority received $350,000 to replace 13-year old generators at Culbertson Run and Friendship Village and the 20-year old generator at the Ashberry sewage pump station.

West Vincent Township received $250,000 for the construction of passive recreation areas at Opalanie Park.

East Brandywine Township Municipal Authority received $249,500 to rehabilitate the Keats Glen sewage treatment plant.

Charlestown Township received $177,417 to relocate and install new crosswalks, pedestrian signals, and sidewalks at the intersection of PA 29 with Yellow Springs Road and Warner Lane.

West Pikeland Township received $117,975 to purchase a new 2023 Ford F-600 Series truck outfitted with a dump body and plow.

West Brandywine Township Municipal Authority received $100,000 to replace hatches on wet wells and dry wells at four pump stations.

West Pikeland Township received $86,960 to demolish a house and construct a pavilion at Pine Creek Park.

Ridge Fire Company in East Coventry Township received $58,305 for the purchase of a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) and trailer.

West Pikeland Township received $54,005 for the purchase of a new 2022 Ford Expedition for the township’s police department.

Montgomery County

Royersford Borough received $200,000 for road improvements along 1 st Avenue.

Avenue. Upper Providence Township received $106,200 for pedestrian improvements along Route 29.

Berks County

Birdsboro Borough received $285,000 to purchase a street sweeping vehicle.

Birdsboro Borough received $153,930 to make repairs to the East First Street bridge.

Birdsboro Borough received $114,176 for the purchase of a 2022 Dodge Ram 55006 Chassis dump truck.

Birdsboro Municipal Authority received $106,950 for the purchase of a 2022 Ford F550 Utility Truck for municipal use.

Birdsboro Borough received $26,846 for the purchase of seven outdoor workout stations that will be installed at Birdsboro Rustic Park.

For more information on the CFA and other available programs, click here.