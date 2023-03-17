Ebenezer Baptist Church Turns 137; Join Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock & Others To Celebrate
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock is the senior pastor, will celebrate its 137th church anniversary this Sunday, March 19, at 9 a.m. Rabbi Peter Berg, Senior Rabbi of The Temple will be the guest preacher.
Members of Ebenezer and The Temple will worship together and then celebrate together in an outdoor reception immediately following the 9 am service.
Ebenezer is America’s Freedom Church© and as we celebrate the history of the Church, we also celebrate our longstanding history of uniting across the lines of faith. From advocating for civil and voting rights to joining in the modern fight to end mass incarceration; The Temple and Ebenezer have a long history of leaning into the work of social justice together.
WHO: The Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church
WHERE: Ebenezer Baptist Church, Jackson St NE, Atlanta GA 30312
WHEN: Sunday, March 19, 2023; 9 a.m.
Tameka Bell
