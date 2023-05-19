New Bitcoin ATM opens in Shillington - Reading, PA for buying and selling crypto currency

Bitcoin ATM at Shillington Food Mart is placed on the right from the entrance Bitcoin ATM at Shillington is located at Food Mart (ex Turkey Hill) at 1660 New Holland Rd, Reading, PA 19607, USA Bitcoin ATM at Shillington, PA at Food mart (ex Turkey Hill)

A Bitcoin ATM is now available at Shillington - Reading, PA, at the local Food Mart (ex Turkey Hill)

READING , PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Hippo Kiosks , a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, is proud to announce the deployment of a new Bitcoin ATM in Reading, PA.The Bitcoin ATM is located at the Food Mart (ex Turkey Hill) at 1660 New Holland Rd, Reading, PA 19607, USA The machine is placed indoors at the front of the store, on the left from the entrance, next to the traditional ATM, allowing customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) instantly. The customers are not required to do any online registration, all that customers need to purchase the Bitcoins is cash and a Bitcoin wallet! Larger purchases may require customers to scan their ID at the machine.This 24/7 Bitcoin ATM at Shillington serves customers across Greater Reading Area and Berks County, Delaware Valley, including Kenhorst and Mohnton neighborhoods.Bitcoin ATM in Shillington can be found at:Food mart (ex Turkey Hill)1660 New Holland Rd, Reading, PA 19607, USABitcoin ATM is open: 24/7Bitcoin ATMs are self-serving kiosks that let people buy or sell Bitcoin using cash. Buying Bitcoin at a Bitcoin ATM is very simple, and at Hippo Bitcoin ATMs customers can buy Bitcoin without any online registration. At the Bitcoin ATM customer just needs to choose the range in which he wishes to buy Bitcoin, for example, if the customer is looking to buy $50 worth of Bitcoin, he will select the range of $1-$499 and then scan his bitcoin wallet where bitcoins will be sent, depending on the amount, the customer may need to insert their phone number or scan their ID, after that customer just needs to insert the cash into the machine. Once done, bitcoin will be sent to the customer's bitcoin wallet he scanned.Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA, serving customers across Pennsylvania. Customers can also use Hippo Kiosks' Pennsylvania Bitcoin ATM map to locate more than a dozen other ATMs in Reading, Allentown, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Middletown, Broomall, and the greater Lancaster area.Visit our new Bitcoin ATM location today to sell or buy Bitcoin instantly.

Learn how to buy Bitcoin using a Bitcoin ATM at Shillington - Reading PA