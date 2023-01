New Bitcoin ATM opens in Reading, PA for buying and selling crypto currency

Bitcoin ATM at Sunoco gas station is located on the left from the entrance Bitcoin ATM at West Reading at Sunoco gas Station address: 501 Penn Ave, West Reading, PA 19611, USA Bitcoin ATM at West Reading PA

A Bitcoin ATM is now available at West Reading, PA at Sunoco gas station

READING, PA, USA, January 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hippo Kiosks LLC , a veteran owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, is proud to announce the deployment of a new Bitcoin ATM in Reading, PA.The Bitcoin ATM is located at the "Sunoco" gas station at 501 Penn Ave, West Reading, PA 19611, USA The machine is placed indoors on the left of the entrance and allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) instantly. The customers are not required to do any online registration, all that customers need to purchase the Bitcoins is cash and a Bitcoin wallet! Larger purchases may require customers to scan their ID at the machine.This 24/7 Bitcoin ATM is servicing customers across Greater Reading Area and Berks County, Delaware Valley including Leespor and Fleetwood neighborhoods.Reading Bitcoin ATM location:Sunoco - Gas Station501 Penn Ave, West Reading, PA 19611, USAOpen: 24/7Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA, serving customers across Pennsylvania. Customers can also use Hippo Kiosks' Pennsylvania Bitcoin map to locate more than a dozen other ATMs in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Robesonia, Middletown, Broomall and Lancaster areas.Visit our new Bitcoin ATM location today to sell or buy bitcoin instantly!

How to use a Bitcoin ATM at West Reading PA