Financial data industry leader Eileen Lynch joins RS Metrics’ board of advisors to expand its ESG marketing focus

RS Metrics’ data solutions will help customers across all industries and sectors make more effective and actionable decisions to shape the trajectory of the business.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RS Metrics started 2023 with the addition of industry veteran Eileen Lynch, former Group Head of Marketing at London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), to its board of advisors as Senior Advisor ESG Marketing. The current board comprises industry leaders with global experience in ESG, technology, capital markets, finance, and commodities, to which Lynch will contribute with her marketing and communications focus. Her unique perspective on customer and product growth strategies will help guide the RS Metrics product team through its key collaboration with Google Cloud to bring its innovative asset-level ESG SaaS to customers.
“We look forward to working closely with Eileen in communicating the value of asset-level direct measurements in all aspects of emissions, biodiversity, climate and physical risk metrics, and bringing the rigor of financial quality data to the environmental climate and physical risk data market that RS Metrics has pioneered with Google,” said Maneesh Sagar, Chairman and CEO of RS Metrics. Eileen’s experience will help the company better communicate how its products respond to the needs of the market. A 2022 Deloitte survey on ESG found out that 35% of executives find completeness and accuracy to be the most difficult problems in the field to solve. As a result, 99% of businesses have indicated they are “somewhat or very likely” to invest in solutions that address that issue. ESGSignals® promotes the type of Integrated thinking that is critical to the global capital markets in making these decisions, including evaluating critical interdependencies between Human Capital, Financial Capital, and Natural Capital.
As Chief Marketing Officer at Refinitiv and member of the executive leadership team, Lynch was a key figure in the market positioning and differentiation of the company as one of the leaders in the data and analytics sector. She also led the enhancement of the company’s integrated global marketing and communications function. After London Stock Exchange Group acquired Refinitiv, Lynch worked as a Group Head of Marketing, where she led the repositioning of the LSEG brand. Her presence on the Board of Advisors of RS Metrics will help the company strengthen its positioning in the marketplace, its ESG leadership and critical use cases for its key products and solutions such as ESGSignals® and AssetTracker all within the context of the power of the RS Metrics brand.
“I am excited to be a part of this innovative and dynamic team in one of the most critical areas of global business. RS Metrics’ data solutions will help customers across all industries and sectors make more effective and actionable decisions to shape the trajectory of the business,” said Lynch. Her insights on issues and trends in ESG marketing will also be featured in the company’s “Our Advisor's Thoughts On” pieces, where industry leaders discuss topics that bring closer examination of the power of data in transforming business through ESG solutions. You can explore materials by our other advisors on RS Metrics' online blog page.
About RS Metrics
RS Metrics is a provider of asset-level ESG data and has differentiated itself through its Balanced Scorecard approach with 100+ metrics focused on the ESG methodologies for the “E” pillar, which can be used for either ESG or sustainability requirements by all stakeholders (management, investors, auditors, consultants, employees). RS Metrics’ proprietary, patented technology platform leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning, and a scaled QC workflow to generate accurate, predictive, and consumable information.
