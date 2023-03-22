The Marine Corps Mustangs
A Mustang is a military officer who has previously served in the Marine Corps as an enlisted Marine.QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is a Mustang? A Marine Corps Mustang is a military officer who has previously served in the Marine Corps or Marine Corps Reserve as an enlisted Marine. On 10 November 1985, Captain Robert E. Richter, USMC (Deceased) founded the Marine Corps Mustang Association (MCMA), in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Association is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt organization under Section 501© 19, a Veteran Service Organization. The Marine Corps Mustang Association serves as the primary advocate promoting the initiatives and values inherent within Marine Officers, possessing prior Marine Corps enlisted experience. The Marine Corps Mustang Association’s vision will be achieved through Mustang Outreach; Social and Professional Networking; Professional Mentoring; and Transition Social Interaction.
The principal purpose of the Marine Corps Mustang Association, Inc. is to advocate and provide career enhancing support for Marine officers who have enlisted Marine experiences. At some point, Mustang officers reach the end of their active or Reserve service and transition to civilian life. As they make the adjustment and seek to maintain some connection to the Corps, they become more aware of a myriad of fraternal associations. The Marine Corps Mustang Association one such organization, comprised of Marine Corps Officers, and officers from other branches of the armed forces, who share a common background, having served in the enlisted ranks in the Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserve. For additional information about the Marine Corps Mustang Association, visit the website at https://www.MarineCorpsMustang.org.
