Agility Federal Announces Diana Dunnigan, MD as Chief Executive Officer and Applies for the SBA's WOSB certification
Agility Federal LLC is SBA certified HUBZone, WOSB, and SDVOSB with ISO 9001, 27001, and 31000 global best practices certifications in Quality, Information Security, and Risk Management Systems.
Agility Federal's new CEO Diana Dunnigan, MD has decades of federal medical leadership and is a master of Quality, Information Security and Risk Management.
Agility Federal has laid the foundation of excellence and seeks to challenge the status quo in Federal Government contracting performance as we apply the Agile Edge™ of Operational Excellence.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Federal, an innovation leader in the Federal Marketplace across healthcare services, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and information technology service management (ITSM), has announced the selection of Diana Dunnigan, MD as Chief Executive Officer.
“Our team is emboldened to finally have Dr. Dunnigan as the face of Agility Federal,” said co-founder Brandon Fausti, “her extensive experience in the US Army, US Public Health Service, and high-performance medical leadership positions for decades will immediately improve Agility Federal’s Agile Edge™ of Operational Excellence in the service of our Federal and Commercial clients.”
On the same day as the announcement of Dr. Dunnigan as CEO, Agility Federal additionally submitted its application for certification within the Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) contract program. This initiative from the U.S. Small Business Administration aims to award at least 5% of all federal contracting dollars to WOSBs each year. Agility Federal seeks to make the most of this opportunity in its ongoing mission to innovate best-in-class solutions for the demands of the Federal Marketplace.
Dunnigan received her Medical Doctorate from the Uniformed Services University in 1998. After nearly 4 years of active duty service in the US Army, she transferred services to the US Public Health Service (USPHS), during which she served the American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) population in the Indian Health Service (IHS). Dunnigan has garnered experience in various leadership positions including Chief Clinical Consultant in Pediatrics for the IHS (National), Chief of Pediatrics at the largest federal IHS facility, and Chair of the Medical Executive Committee. Dr. Dunnigan is also a master of the globally recognized ISO 9001, 27001, and 31000 methodologies in Quality, Information Security and Risk Management Systems respectively.
“Agility Federal has laid the foundation of excellence and seeks to challenge the status quo in Federal Government contracting performance as we apply Agility Federal’s Agile Edge™ of Operational Excellence to improve the products and services purchased with taxpayer dollars,” said Dr. Dunnigan.
