FlyFin's AI-powered Tax Filing Flow Simplifies 1099 E-Filing for Self-Employed

"We're excited to launch this new resource that provides a comprehensive, stress-free pathway to tax management while helping users fully understand the benefits of e-filing with FlyFin." FlyFin, the world's leading AI tax preparation and filing service, has introduced enhanced functionality with a new tax filing flow, making it easier for self-employed individuals, freelancers and independent contractors to e-file taxes. The enhanced tax filing flow simplifies the complexities of filing 1099 taxes electronically, providing valuable information about the tax filing steps in the FlyFin app and how it helps users save time, stress and money during tax season.
"At FlyFin, we understand the challenges that self-employed individuals and freelancers face when it comes to filing taxes. That's why we're excited to launch this new resource that provides a comprehensive, stress-free pathway to tax management while helping users fully understand the benefits of e-filing with FlyFin. With our unique combo of AI and expert CPAs, FlyFin takes the confusion out of the process, helping taxpayers maximize their deductions, minimize their taxable income, and get their taxes filed accurately and on time."
The enhanced functionality and resources offer valuable information for self-employed individuals and freelancers looking to save time, stress, and money during tax season. It includes detailed information about how e-filing works, why it's an excellent tool for any taxpayer, and everything self-employed people need to know about 1099 taxes before filing. It operates within the FlyFin app and consists of four simple steps:
1. FlyFin’s AI automatically searches for every possible deductible business expense when a self-employed individual connects the app to their business expenses. FlyFin’s AI catches even the smallest write-offs and assigns each deduction to an IRS category based on over one million tax rules, ensuring accuracy and maximum savings. Importantly, its machine learning (ML) triggers continuous learning so that the app better understands a taxpayer’s profession and relevant deductions over time.
2. FlyFin’s CPA team reviews all business expenses and deductions to ensure 100% accuracy in the tax return, making certain there is nothing on the return that would attract the attention of the IRS.
3. After the review, FlyFin’s CPA team sends the taxpayer a list of the documents they need to upload to prepare the tax return securely .
4. Once the documents are submitted, one of FlyFin’s CPA prepares the tax return and sends it to the taxpayer for review and sign-off before filing their tax returns with the IRS.
FlyFin's AI-powered tax filing flow fills a hole in the market, simplifying the 1099 filing process for self-employed individuals. It helps taxpayers fully understand why e-filing with FlyFin brings so many benefits. With FlyFin, self-employed individuals can trust that their taxes will be filed accurately and on time, allowing them to focus on their businesses and financial goals. FlyFin also offers free audit insurance if the IRS contacts users for more information about their tax returns, providing peace of mind for users.
About FlyFin
FlyFin is an award-winning, AI-powered platform that provides self-employed, sub-contractors, independent contractors, gig workers, freelancers and creator economy workers with a convenient, easy-to-use and affordable tax filing solution. FlyFin helps individuals maximize self-employment tax deductions and income tax refunds. With a "Man + Machine" approach, FlyFin leverages AI paired with highly experienced tax CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work required for 1099 self-employed individuals to prepare their taxes. FlyFin is a privately-held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California.
