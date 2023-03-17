North Street Auto Receives Financing From Local Lender
EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Bay Financial is a debt fund that uses unique techniques to generate commercial loans, focusing specifically on commercial developers and investors around the country who need bridge loans ranging from 12-36 months, anywhere from $1 million to $100 million.
Our techniques allow us to bypass the process that most traditional institutions use. Our team works with borrowers to decide the best financing option based on their needs and ensure that the process is easy, stress free, and quick.
Selwyn Oudit a long time Tampa resident, owns and operates his own auto repair service "North Street Auto" located at 2910 E NORTH ST TAMPA, FL 33610. Mr. Oudit contacted Jason Sandusky at Urban Bay Financial about refinancing out his high interest debt that was connected to his auto repair shop and his residential rental portfolio. Urban Bay Financial is a private debt fund located in Westshore office plaza on Gandy Blvd. that specialize in funding real estate investors and small business owners. Like many others Mr. Oudit was looking for a solution with private capital but had been turned down at normal financial institutions. After a quick underwrite and a new appraisal being ordered Urban Bay Financial is happy to announce that North Street auto received a six figure cash out refinance of their portfolio which allows them to reinvest into their business and properties.
Jason brings more than 10 years of experience as a business specialist. He approaches a mortgage from every angle to ensure clients secure the one best suited for their needs and get to a successful, smooth, and stress-free closing.
Brittany Infield
