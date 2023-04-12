Private Lender Closes Single Family Home Portfolio Cash-Out Refinance in Ohio

Urban Bay Financial, a leading nationwide private lender, is excited to announce the successful closing of a single-family home portfolio in Ohio.
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Bay Financial, a leading nationwide private lender, is excited to announce the successful closing of a single-family home portfolio in Wilmington, Ohio. The transaction allowed the borrower to receive a high loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and cash-out of over $411,000. This accomplishment demonstrates Urban Bay Financial's commitment to providing flexible and tailored financial solutions for investors in the real estate market.
The Ohio-based single-family home portfolio, which featured five properties, showcases the potential of Urban Bay Financial's private lending services. As the borrower sought to refinance their property, Urban Bay Financial worked closely with them to design a customized financial package that met their specific needs. The result: a high LTV and cash-out, enabling the borrower to pursue new investment opportunities and achieve their financial goals.
"Urban Bay Financial is proud to be a part of this successful transaction," said Caleb Walsh, Director at Urban Bay Financial. "Our team is dedicated to providing our clients with flexible, innovative, and effective financial solutions. We are delighted to support our borrower in their real estate investment journey, and we look forward to working with other investors who are seeking to refinance and access the cash equity in their properties."
Urban Bay Financial invites other investors to explore the various private lending options available, whether they are looking to refinance a single property or an entire portfolio. By leveraging the expertise and resources of Urban Bay Financial, investors can tap into the cash equity of their properties and unlock new opportunities for growth and diversification.
To learn more about how Urban Bay Financial can help you achieve your real estate investment goals, please visit www.urbanbayfinancial.com or contact our team at (813) 499-9712.
About Urban Bay Financial
Urban Bay Financial is a premier private lender specializing in providing creative and flexible financial solutions to real estate investors. With a focus on building long-term relationships, Urban Bay Financial offers tailored financing options for single-family homes, multifamily properties, and commercial real estate assets. Our team of experienced professionals is committed to helping investors achieve their goals by offering quick, reliable, and competitive lending solutions. For more information, visit www.urbanbayfinancial.com.
Brittany Infield
Urban Bay Financial
+1 813-499-9712
Brittany@urbanbayfinancial.com
Visit us on social media: LinkedIn
