Vistoo Revolutionizes Marketing Solutions for Real Estate in 2023

Vistoo.com, a real estate website that showcases new properties for sale and rent, has announced its plans to start advertising new homes across Ontario in 2023. Following a successful launch in Quebec, the company is now offering a trial period to all Ontario real estate developers to advertise their new projects on Vistoo.com, for free! Vistoo.com provides the perfect marketing tool for real estate in 2023, presenting a website with an incredible user experience, demographic insights, and the ability to simplify contact between builders and prospects. The platform does not offer brokerage services but instead qualifies leads, allowing customers to communicate directly with the companies involved.
Vistoo.com aims to streamline the process of finding and purchasing or renting new homes, with its user-friendly platform available in 4 languages that is dedicated to attract a larger customer base from around the world.
Vistoo.com’s innovative approach is set to revolutionize the real estate market in Ontario and provide customers with easy access to the latest properties available.
''Vistoo.com is set to transform the real estate market in Ontario, offering ground-breaking solutions that will surely appeal to a larger customer base'', says Stephanie Darras, COO of the company. Focussing on new projects, the platform is well-positioned to become the go-to website for buyers and sellers seeking a new home in Ontario.
Stephanie adds: ''The free trial to advertise Ontario properties is an excellent opportunity for builders, promoters, management companies and even independent realtors with exclusive rights to new projects to take advantage of Vistoo.com's innovative advertising solutions and to showcase their new construction projects to their full potential.''
Condos, houses, multiplex, semi-detached, affordable student living, retirement homes and commercial properties are eligible to be listed and to benefit from a 3 to 6-month free trial. The only conditions to be met are that properties must be new or, in the case of rentals, 5 years old or less. Vistoo intends to be the leader in new real estate marketing in Canada’s largest cities, expanding into Ottawa and Toronto and then move west, hitting Vancouver and Edmonton.
New look, better results
The website will soon launch a new design for its property pages, making it easier than ever for users to navigate and view properties. In addition, Vistoo.com has partnered with leading home insurance brokerage firms to offer customers a range of products to protect their new homes. To help builders and property developers sell and rent properties faster, Vistoo.com has also launched a range of new services, including virtual tours, drone footage, and 3D floor plans. With these new features, Vistoo.com is committed to providing an optimal experience for buyers and sellers of new properties in Ontario, with the ultimate goal of becoming a one-stop shop to address OR manage all the steps involved in acquiring a new dwelling.
