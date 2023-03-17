Best Buy Waterproofing Earns 2022 Angi Super Service Award
Best Buy Waterproofing, Maryland’s award-winning basement waterproofing and foundation repair company, has earned the 2022 Angi Super Service Award.
This year’s Super Service Award from Angi, along with our A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and over 435 5-Star reviews, speak volumes about our customer first philosophy.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Buy Waterproofing, Maryland’s award-winning basement waterproofing, mold & mildew remediation, and foundation repair company, has earned the coveted Angi Super Service Award for 2022. This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience.
— Andrew A. Altman Sr., Owner & Founder
“This year's winners are defining what excellent customer service means. These businesses are putting customers front and center and going above and beyond, providing great value, service, and quality work,” said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. “Home pros make up millions of the small businesses in the U.S. and we wanted to take this opportunity to recognize them on small biz Saturday. Congratulations to all of our Super Service Award Winners.”
“At Best Buy Waterproofing, our mission is to provide each customer with unparalleled workmanship, attention to detail and support before, during and after the project is completed,” says founder and owner Andrew A. Altman, Sr.
“This year’s Super Service Award from Angi, along with our A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and over 435 5-Star reviews, speak volumes about our customer first philosophy,” he adds. “Whether a homeowner hires us for basement waterproofing or other basement health services, we'll get the job done right the first time with minimum disruption to their daily routine.”
About Best Buy Waterproofing
With over 35 years of experience in basement waterproofing, moisture control and structural repair, Best Buy Waterproofing founder, Andrew A. Altman Sr. is a top-rated industry veteran with a proven record of successful projects. In fact, the award winning, certified, professional staff at Best Buy Waterproofing, have a combined 70 years of experience in all aspects of the basement health industry. With A+ ratings from the BBB and Angi, and over 435 5-Star reviews from Google, Home Advisor, Yelp, and Facebook, Best Buy Waterproofing guarantees customer satisfaction.
Waterproofing Services Available Include: Basement Waterproofing, Basement Ventilation, Mold & Mildew Remediation, Structural Repair, Crawl Space Repair, Sump Pump Systems, Moisture Control, Wet Basement Repair, Roofing Installation and Replacement, Intelligent Power Battery Backup Systems, Sub-floor Pressure Relief Systems, Basement Exterior Excavation, Basement Finishing, Concrete Lifting, Foundation Repair, Basement Door & Egress Windows, and all Concrete Work, including Concrete Stamped Stoops, Walkways, Patios, Floors, Dry Wall & Stud Replacement and more.
24/7 Emergency service
Basement Emergency? Best Buy Waterproofing is ready to respond 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Call us today at 844-980-3707.
Contact Information:
Paula Altman, 301-575-6894
Ken Mays
Mays & Associates
+1 410-964-9701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Best Buy Waterproofing Superhero Video