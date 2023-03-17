Perrin Conferences Hosts Annual Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference
Perrin Conferences’ Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference to take place in Chicago, IL at the Omni Chicago Hotel on April 18, 2023.
This conference is ideal for anyone already involved in insurance coverage and those who want to learn more.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, will host its annual Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference at the Omni Chicago Hotel on April 18, 2023.
This conference will provide a comprehensive look into the insurance industry, specifically coverage and allocation issues. Attorneys and insurance industry professionals will share their knowledge and experience, and attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers, learn from industry leaders, and gain valuable insights.
The conference speakers feature leading insurance executives representing some of the industry’s most respected companies such as Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, AmTrust North America, Crum & Forster, The Hartford, ProQuest, Resolute Management, Inc., The Riverstone Group, Sompo International Insurance, Southwire Company, and Zurich North America.
“This conference is ideal for anyone already involved in insurance coverage and those who want to learn more.” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences. “The co-chairs and I are excited to host prominent insurance executives, policyholders, defense attorneys, and experts from across the United States.”
This year’s conference chairs are Bryan Feldscher, VP and Senior Claim Counsel, Zurich North America; Elaine Whiteman Klinger, Esq., Kennedys; Jay Konkel, Esq., Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP; and Peter Walden, Manager, Complex Claims Unit, The Hartford, all of whom have played an active role in assembling an impactful agenda for 2023 to enhance the dialogue. A selection of panel topics includes:
• Recent Developments in Allocation Issues
• Requesting Non-Waivers in Estoppel States
• Ransomware Attacks: When Does Insurance Cover Losses
• Chronic Legacy Liabilities
• Corporate Policyholders Buying Coverage
• Hot Topics Overview
Notable speakers at this year’s conference include:
• Eileen King Bower, Esq., Clyde & Co, Chicago, IL
• David Sean Cox, Esq., Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Los Angeles, CA
• David M. Cummings, Esq., Reed Smith LLP, Chicago, IL
• Danita L. Davis, Esq., Tressler LLP, Chicago, IL
• Karen M. Dixon, Esq., Skarzynski Marick & Black LLP, Chicago, IL
• Bradley Dlatt, Esq., Perkins Coie LLP, Chicago, IL
• Scott N. Godes, Esq., Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Washington, D.C.
• Jay R. Graif, Esq., Gust Rosenfeld, Phoenix, AZ
• Jennifer Groszek, JD, CPLP, Vice President, Claims Advocate Lead, ProQuest, Chicago, IL
• Perla Heady, AVP, Claims Counsel, Cyber, Technology & Media Liability, Sompo International, New York, NY
• James J. Hickey, Esq., Kennedys, Chicago, IL
• Stephen Hoke, Esq., Hoke LLC, Chicago, IL
• Richard Janisch, Principal, Arcina Risk Group LLC, Los Angeles, CA
• James A. Markos, Esq., Coverage Counsel, Litigation, AmTrust North America, Chicago, IL
• Ben Mermelstein, PhD, FCAS, HighRock Analytics, Pittsburgh, PA
• Edward A. Smallwood, Esq., Principal, Post & Schell, P.C., Pittsburgh, PA
• Renee VanderHagen, CPCU, Director and Coverage Counsel, Crum & Forster, Southfield, MI
• Kate Vaughn, Assistant Vice President, Manager, APO Claims, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• Christopher M. Vlasich, Esq., AVP Financial Lines & Liability – North America Claims, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Chicago, IL
• Tamieka Weeks, Director, Global Risk Management & Insurance, Southwire Company, LLC, Carrollton, GA
• Joshua D. Weinberg, Esq., Ruggeri Parks Weinberg LLP, Washington, DC
The conference also offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit is pending in Florida, Oklahoma and Texas.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
