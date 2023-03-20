27th Annual Kansas City FilmFest International

We’re excited for this year’s festival and to help shine a spotlight on independent filmmakers and the stories they tell.” — Veronica Elliott Loncar, KCFFI Executive Director

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: For twenty-seven years, Kansas City FilmFest International (KCFFI) has brought audiences, films, and filmmakers together to celebrate the power of storytelling through the cinematic arts. As Kansas City’s flagship film festival, KC FilmFest International is the largest and longest held competition and curated film festival in Kansas City, and to host filmmakers, judges, and artists from around the country and the world. Each year the festival builds on its tradition of bringing inspiring, thought-provoking, and entertaining films to Kansas City audiences and offers opportunities for artists and filmmakers to network and develop their craft and art. KCFFI encourages our audiences and filmmakers to join us in celebrating films and those who make them.

“We’re excited for this year’s festival and to help shine a spotlight on independent filmmakers and the stories they tell,” said Veronica Elliott Loncar, Executive Director of Kansas City FilmFest International. “And we’re grateful to partners like AMC Theatres, KC Film, and the Missouri Film Office whose support helps make the festival possible.”

WHEN: Sunday, March 26 – Wednesday, March 29, 2023

WHERE: AMC Ward Parkway 14, 8600 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO

COST: Gold Passes on sale NOW: $45 and includes access to buying tickets online and in-person, tickets to ALL the films you can watch, access to Filmmakers’ Lounge, Gold Pass badge and commemorative lanyard. Individual tickets on sale mid-March: $10 per showtime. Tickets available here: https://kcfilmfest.org/

About Kansas City FilmFest International

Kansas City FilmFest International is an annual, juried film festival featuring more than 100 local, regional, national, and international films, held in April each year, and proudly presented by the Kansas City Filmmakers Jubilee. Throughout its history, the FilmFest has brought in more than 350 top filmmakers from around the world to share their work and insights. The Kansas City Filmmakers Jubilee unites Kansas City area educational, cultural and film organizations to celebrate the power of storytelling as a shared cultural experience through independent filmmaking and the cinematic arts. KC Filmmakers Jubilee also works to enhance opportunities for filmmakers to develop their craft and art, and to increase the public’s awareness and support of local filmmaking as a cultural and economic asset. www.kcfilmfest.org www.Facebook.com/KCFilmFest; @KCFilmFest #KCFilmFest

Link to film photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12ZybQXip82hVZgPV8mxge6LzIMEFauBg?usp=sharing