PromptCare Achieves ACHC Accreditation with Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs
Accreditation endorses specialty pharmacy’s clinical expertise and outcomesNEW PROVIDENCE, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PromptCare, a nationally recognized leader in specialty pharmacy for children and adults with rare and chronic conditions, announced today it achieved accreditation as a specialty pharmacy with distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs through ACHC (Accreditation Commission for Health Care).
The ACHC distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs recognizes the specialized qualifications of pharmacies like PromptCare that provide orphan drugs to treat patients with rare disorders. Orphan drugs are defined by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as those intended for the treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of a rare disease or condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. The designation encompasses processes and procedures necessary to treat rare diseases from patient management to employee education, medication handling, and pharmacy dispensing.
"We are honored to receive the distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs from ACHC," said Paul Jardina, Chief Executive Officer at PromptCare. “This accreditation reflects our commitment to caring for people with rare, chronic, and complex conditions. Our dedication to patients is our guiding principle and influences our ability and willingness to meet the rigorous qualifications required to facilitate the highest levels of clinical performance and patient care.”
PromptCare has 43 locations, including 10 pharmacy locations licensed to serve all 50 states. Specialty-trained pharmacists, certified nurses, and care team members provide support and guidance to patients nationwide. Service offerings include clinical monitoring, financial support advocacy, and a comprehensive patient management program to meet the unique goals of each patient and ensure positive outcomes.
