ASTERRA will present at United Nations World Water Day Conference
Satellite solutions by ASTERRA address urgent water crisis and are integral component of safe communities
These unaddressed issues are a barrier to meeting all UN sustainable development goals.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In setting worldwide goals for clean water and safe communities, the United Nations is calling for accelerated action. Their website states, “To reach universal access to drinking water, sanitation and hygiene by 2030, the current rates of progress would need to increase fourfold.” ASTERRA is moving swiftly toward this goal.
— Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA
The United Nations Water Action Agenda and vision statement focus on linking water to sustainability through social, cultural, economic and political values. ASTERRA believes these core structures are vital to any company’s culture and actions.
“It is with a similar vision that ASTERRA is driven to solve the continuing crisis that has come as a result of aged infrastructure and undetected water leaks. These unaddressed issues are a barrier to meeting all UN sustainable development goals,” said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. “For this reason, ASTERRA is constantly investing in new solutions that illuminate and resolve these critical problems faster and easier. Plus, we are helping others get there too, through our ASTERRA Gives Global charitable giving program.”
Known as the pioneer of using L-band satellite solutions for sustainable water, infrastructure monitoring, and mineral location programs, ASTERRA uses data from satellites, their patented algorithm and AI, and data science to locate subsurface moisture and other natural resources. ASTERRA solutions lead to resolving leaks of potable water faster and more efficiently than traditional methods.
ASTERRA’s EarthWorks solution for monitoring infrastructure has an even bigger impact, allowing managers of large water systems or vast installations such as airports, mines, or railway systems, to preserve resources at greater scale, to mitigate failures, and to make communities safer.
The United Nations Water Conference is March 22-24, 2023 at the UN Headquarters in New York, where companies and organizations from around the world are coming together to raise public awareness on water and sustainability.
ASTERRA is presenting a virtual event at the UN Water Conference on the topic, “Protecting Critical Water Resources from Space.” Jake Morrison, a sales development representative for ASTERRA, will discuss how to protect critical water resources from space using satellite-based technology. A part of the UN conference agenda, this event will occur Thursday March 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. PDT). Register for the virtual event here.
ABOUT ASTERRA
ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring its solutions to the next level. Since 2017, ASTERRA solutions have been used in over 64 countries, saving over 276,000 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 176,640 metric tons, and saving 690,000 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.
