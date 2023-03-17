Portland-Based Book Publisher Set to Release Poetry Collections from Wide-Range of Poets
Poetry collections published by Unsolicited Press are from award-winning and emerging poets.PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unsolicited Press is increasingly becoming one of the top small presses in the country because they are unafraid to publish poetry that pushes boundaries. This year, 2023, is no exception. Here are the collections releasing in 2023:
To Daughter a Devil by Megan Mary Moore explores women in horror and the horror in being woman. Each poem puts a magnifying glass to the female body and uses the most beautiful and the most terrifying parts to paint a picture of growing up and learning to live with — and possibly love — the evil that lives inside of us.
Ventric[l]e by Jerrod E. Bohn. What is the love poem’s function? Does it eternally preserve the beloved as they actually are, or does it warp and suffocate them, locking them inside stanzas and lines from which they will never escape? In Ventric(L)e, Jerrod E. Bohn explores the love poem’s power to create and destroy.
Like This by Susanna Lang was mostly written during the Covid lockdown but it is not a pandemic diary, though it includes poems that reference our collective experience of that time. The pandemic is more like the air these poems breathe, an exploration of loss and of what sustains us through loss. Poetry is itself sustaining, and poetry is rooted in our ability to say this is like that, so every title is a simile, the poems written in alphabetical order, a device that propelled the writing forward.
Night Hag by Amy Baskin speaks of femininity through the eternal voice of Lilith, the first woman. NIGHT HAG is an exploration of yin strength and autonomy of body, heart, and mind. NIGHT HAG invites readers to consider distinctions between selfishness and self-care.
If the Sky Won't Have Me by Anne Leigh Parrish weaves a brilliant tapestry of the human condition, focusing on nature, the female experience, family drama, aging, politics, and regret.
Uncomfortable Ecologies by Elizabeth Joy Levinson is an exploration of relationships and their tenuous nature. Levinson explores the domestic and wild, the macro and the micro, the familiar and the other, the objective and the confessional. These poems seek to uncover vulnerabilities within ecologies as a bridge to a new level of understanding and intimacy.
Cormorant by Elisa Carlsen. "Cormorant is not for the birds. It’s a work of contrition. The poems are political and personal. They tell the true story of the government’s plan to kill thousands of cormorants in the name of salmon recovery, and they pay tribute to the person who died from heartbreak because of it.”
The poetry collections are distributed to the trade by Ingram and copies can also be ordered directly through the publisher.
