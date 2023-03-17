Shubh Nikah Movie Review: Love knows no religion; Simple yet impactful storyline

Shush Nikha Poster Arsh Sandhu - Aksha Pardasany - Rohit Vikrram Shubh Nikha Cast and Crew

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shubh Nikah Movie Review;- "Simple yet impactful, will make you rethink on the stereotypical "Hindu-Muslim "mindset"A Muslim girl and a Hindu boy fall head over heels in love with each other and what follows is a series of ups and downs. This is what basically forms the plot of Arshad Siddiqui's movie Shubh Nikah.Zoya Khan and Munna Lal Mishra, hailing from different religions, end up falling in love and become inseparable.Hell breaks loose when their respective families, who are staunch followers of different religions, learn of their affair. From families' emotional blackmail to "samaaj (society) kya kahega", Zoya and Munna's love braves all storms.The fact that inter-religious marriages are still a bigger issue than global warming and other life-threatening practical issues, has been tapped in the movie. Zoya and Munna's battle of love against the entire society is heart-melting.The plot of a Hindu-Muslim love story is a done-till-death angle in Bollywood, but what sets Shubh Nikah apart from the rest is it's direction that is fresh and convincing.Director Arshad Siddiqui makes a clean attempt to sensitively capture the beauty of both the faiths. The first half of the movie is simple, humorous and light, but it is the second half that moves you and makes you ponder upon the stereotypes pertaining to religions prevailing in society.The movie throughout maintains a non-regressive tone and gives a positive vibe. Aksha Pardasany as Zoya and Rohit Vikkram as Munna Lal Mishra are pretty good in their parts. Arsh Sandhu, who essays the role of Zoya’s fiancé Sabir Khan, has done fair justice to his role.Overall, the 2 hour 5 minute movie is a good, easy watch with the family- simple yet impactful. Awesome TV feels proud to be associated with the movie as it's official media partner.

