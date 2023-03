Senate Floor Calendar: Friday, March 17, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE CALENDAR

20TH LEGISLATIVE DAY

Friday, March 17, 2023

Senate Convenes at 12:00 noon



ROLL CALL

PRAYER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

READING OF THE JOURNAL

INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION:

A. Bills

B. Joint Resolutions

C. Resolutions

D. Joint Memorials

E. Memorials

MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR

REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 503

PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (MUÑOZ)

(2) SENATE BILL 48/a CITY OR COUNTY MANDATORY VEHICLE INSPECTIONS/

SJC AMENDED (WIRTH/SZCZEPANSKI)

(3) SENATE BILL 329 NM TECH WATER LEADERS WORKSHOP (STEWART)

(4) SENATE BILL 272 ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH ED PROGRAM (CAMPOS)

(5) SENATE BILL 467 SPECIAL OLYMPICS FUNDING (LOPEZ/PADILLA)

(6) SENATE BILL 427 FIREARM SALES WAITING PERIOD (CERVANTES/ROMERO, A)

(7) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 164 FUTURE OIL & GAS LEASE ROYALTY RATES

(TALLMAN/SARIÑANA)

(8) SENATE BILL 439 LEG. APPROVAL FOR CERTAIN LAND PURCHASES

(SHARER/MUÑOZ)

(9) SENATE BILL 338 TRANSFER OF PROPERTY AFFIDAVITS (NEVILLE)

(10) SENATE BILL 493/aa BRACKISH WATER REUSE/SCONC AMENDED/

SFC AMENDED (MUÑOZ)

(11) SENATE HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

SENATE BILL 452/a BROADBAND CHANGES/SJC AMENDED (PADILLA)

(12) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 1 IMPACT OF COVID-19 (POPE/JARAMILLO)

(13) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 2 STATE EMPLOYEE EVALUATION TASK FORCE

(MUÑOZ)

(14) SENATE MEMORIAL 1 ROUTE 66 MUSICAL HIGHWAY RESTORATION

(SCHMEDES)

(15) SENATE MEMORIAL 67/a GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION TASK FORCE/

SHPAC AMENDED (PINTO/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

(16) SENATE MEMORIAL 69/a IMPORTANCE OF WATER IN TAOS & QUESTA/

SCONC AMENDED (GONZALES)

(17) HOUSE GOVERNMENT, ELECTIONS AND INDIAN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 512 PUBLIC PROPERTY SALES & COUNTIES

(LARA)

(18) HOUSE BILL 179/aaa FILING OF LIENS WITH PROPERTY OWNER/

HJC AMENDED/H/FLOOR AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (CHÁVEZ/JARAMILLO)

(19) HOUSE BILL 79 3-YEAR INSURANCE PREMIUM RATE HEARINGS

(HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

(20) HOUSE BILL 366 ADDITIONAL DISABLED VETERAN LICENSE PLATES

(FERRARY/SARIÑANA)

(21) HOUSE TRANSPORTATION, PUBLIC WORKS & CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS

COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 141

CONCERNS OF POLICE SURVIVORS LICENSE PLATE (EZZELL/NIBERT)

(22) HOUSE BILL 360/aa NATIONAL FFA LICENSE PLATE SUPPORT/

HTPWC AMENDED/HAFC AMENDED (MASON/PETTIGREW)

(23) HOUSE BILL 240/a ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH LICENSE PLATES/

HTPWC AMENDED (ORTEZ/CASTELLANO)

(24) HOUSE TRANSPORTATION, PUBLIC WORKS & CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS

COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 287

DRIVER SAFETY AWARENESS LICENSE PLATES (CHANDLER)

(25) HOUSE BILL 363/a SMOKEY BEAR LICENSE PLATE/

HTRC AMENDED (DUNCAN/ORTEZ)

(26) HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 139/a

ELIMINATING COURT FEES / H/FLOOR AMENDED (CADENA)

(27) HOUSE COMMERCE & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 364 ALCOHOL DELIVERY, LICENSES &

AD MONEY (LANE/GALLEGOS)

(28) HOUSE FLOOR SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 62/a

LIMIT CAR SALE LOCATIONS & SELLERS/SJC AMENDED (REHM)

(29) HOUSE BILL 424 APPRENTICESHIP COUNCIL APPOINTIVE AUTHORITY

(TRUJILLO)

(30) HOUSE BILL 379/aa LOCAL GOV’T & REFRIGERANT USE BANS/

HGEIC AMENDED/SCONC AMENDED (CASTELLANO/DIXON)

(31) HOUSE BILL 395/a DEV. DISABILITY SUPPORT PROVIDER EMPLOYEES/

HHHC AMENDED (CATES/THOMSON)

(32) HOUSE BILL 40/a NONTRADITIONAL COMMUNICATION REGISTRY/

HJC AMENDED (THOMSON)

(33) HOUSE LABOR, VETERANS & MILITARY AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 345/a FIREFIGHTER RECRUITMENT/

H/FLOOR AMENDED (BORREGO/LUJAN)

(34) HOUSE COMMERCE & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 83 PODIATRY LICENSURE CHANGES

(MATTHEWS)

(35) HOUSE BILL 459 HORSE BREEDER FEE DISTRIBUTIONS

(LUNDSTROM/SANCHEZ)

(36) HOUSE BILL 181 NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFIED PROGRAM UNITS

(SARIÑANA/FERRARY)

(37) HOUSE BILL 26/aa NOTICE FOR ABANDONED PROPERTY LISTS/

HJC AMENDED/H/FLOOR AMENDED (CHANDLER)

(38) HOUSE BILL 286 MOTOR VEHICLE SUN SCREEN MATERIALS

(HARPER/SARIÑANA)

(39) HOUSE BILL 233/a RLD REORGANIZATION/HGEIC AMENDED (MATTHEWS)

(40) HOUSE BILL 204 SMITHSONITE AS STATE MINERAL (ARMSTRONG/MADRID)

(41) HOUSE GOVERNMENT, ELECTIONS AND INDIAN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 399 5 MEMBER COUNTY COMMISSIONER BOARDS

(HERRERA/JARAMILLO)

(42) HOUSE BILL 403/a PUBLIC SERVICE LOAN FORGIVENESS MULTIPLIER/

HEC AMENDED (GARRATT/JARAMILLO)

(43) HOUSE COMMERCE & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 228 IMPROVEMENT SPECIAL

ASSESSMENT ACT (SERRATO/SMALL)

(44) HOUSE BILL 471 ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE & OTHER DEMENTIA COUNCIL

(GARRATT/FIGUEROA)

(45) HOUSE BILL 320 OFF-HIGHWAY MOTOR VEHICLE DEFINITIONS

(CASTELLANO/SANCHEZ)

(46) HOUSE TRANSPORTATION, PUBLIC WORKS & CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS

COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 428

TRANSPORTATION TRUST FUND (HOCHMAN-VIGIL/GARCIA, H)

(47) HOUSE LABOR, VETERANS & MILITARY AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 255/a EMPLOYEE LEASING BENEFIT PLANS/

SJC AMENDED (SERRATO)

(48) HOUSE GOVERNMENT, ELECTIONS AND INDIAN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 262/a TRANSFER CONNECT NM GRANT

PROGRAM/HAFC AMENDED (GARRATT/SARIÑANA)

(49) HOUSE BILL 271 CAR ACCIDENTS REQUIRING REPORTS (SANCHEZ)

(50) HOUSE BILL 462/aa NUISANCE PENALTIES & PROCEDURES/

HGEIC AMENDED/HJC AMENDED (CHASEY/LITTLE)

(51) HOUSE BILL 11/aaa OFFICE OF CHILD ADVOCATE ACT/

HAFC AMENDED/H/FLOOR AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (JARAMILLO/CATES)

(52) HOUSE CONSUMER & PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

HOUSE BILL 73/a BIOMARKER TESTING INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS/

H/FLOOR AMENDED (DIXON/GARRATT)

(53) HOUSE GOVERNMENT, ELECTIONS AND INDIAN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 277 FIRST RESPONDER SURVIVOR BENEFITS

(HARPER/VINCENT)

(54) HOUSE BILL 165/a UNIFORM UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACT/HJC AMENDED

(NIBERT)

(55) HOUSE TAXATION & REVENUE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 231/a

CYFD CHILD ID CARDS/SHPAC AMENDED (REEB/LORD)

(56) HOUSE JOINT RESOLUTION 5 EXTEND VETERAN PROPERTY

TAX EXEMPTION, CA (ALCON/GARCIA, H)

(57) HOUSE JOINT RESOLUTION 6 INCREASE VETERAN PROPERTY

TAX EXEMPTION, CA (ALCON/GARCIA, H)

(58) HOUSE JOINT MEMORIAL 7 STUDY SCHOOL VENTILATION &

AIR CONDITIONING (GARRATT/CHANDLER)

(59) HOUSE JOINT MEMORIAL 3/a “YEAR OF BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL

EDUCATION”/HEC AMENDED (LENTE/GURROLA)

BUSINESS ON THE PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

(1) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 6 YEAR OF BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL

EDUCATION (GONZALES)