Multiple People Injured in Separate Coos County Snowmobile Crashes

March 17, 2023

Jefferson, NH – At approximately 12:50 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a rental snowmobile crash on the Agnew Trail in Jefferson. It was identified that there were multiple injured parties in this incident. Conservation Officers, along with Twin Mountain Police, Fire and EMS personnel, and Lancaster Ambulance personnel responded to the scene to assist the patients, identified as Beverly Dunn, 51, of Randolph, Massachusetts, and a minor passenger on her machine.

Investigation at the scene indicated that Dunn was operating her snowmobile in a guided tour trying to navigate a hill and corner when she lost control of her machine, struck the throttle, and crashed into a snowbank next to the trail. A subsequent interview of witnesses and Dunn verified this information.

Dunn was treated at the scene and in an ambulance for serious but non-life-threatening injuries by emergency personnel. The minor passenger was evaluated for injuries and transported to Littleton Regional Hospital along with Dunn by the Lancaster and Twin Mountain Ambulances for their injuries.

This was Dunn’s first time on a snowmobile and inexperience is believed to be the primary factor in this crash.

Millsfield, NH – While at the scene of this crash, a Conservation Officer was notified by NH State Police Troop F of another snowmobile crash in the town of Millsfield. This officer responded to the scene along with Errol Ambulance, Fire and EMS and the 45th Parallel Ambulance to assist the patient, identified as Lisa Casaccio, 60, of Alton Bay, NH.

Investigation of the scene by emergency personnel indicated that while taking a sharp right turn, Casaccio turned too wide and got her left ski caught in the soft snow next to the trail, which caused Casaccio lost control of her machine. She was thrown from the snowmobile and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. A subsequent interview of Casaccio validated what the evidence at the scene indicated.

Casaccio was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook by the Errol Ambulance for treatment of her injuries. She is an experienced snowmobile operator and it is believed that inattention is the primary factor that led to this crash.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind operators to always operate within their limits and be mindful of trail conditions.